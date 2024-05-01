HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and TYSONS, Va., May 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Keel Point, LLC (“Keel Point”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Moore to Chief Wealth Officer of the firm’s Family Office business. Joe joined Keel Point in 2011 and was formerly a Senior Family Wealth Director with Keel Point Family Office. He takes over from Douglas Andre who will continue supporting Keel Point Family Office clients as Senior Family Office Counsel. Keel Point and its Family Office currently serve more than 30 multigenerational families across the U.S. and have more than $3 billion in AUM/AUA.



Photo caption: Joe Moore Appointed Head of Keel Point Family Office.

Located in the firm’s Tysons, VA office, Joe is responsible for leading the firm’s Family Office business which focuses on providing financial planning, investment management, and family dynamics services to high-net-worth families. Joe brings particular expertise in estate and income tax optimization, generational wealth transfers, family business succession planning, and philanthropic strategies to the role. Additionally, he acts as the primary liaison with outside family advisors, attorneys, CPAs, and investment departments to implement tax, estate, charitable, and real estate strategies and transactions.

“I’m excited to continue the development of Keel Point Family Office to ensure we remain focused on helping client families navigate the complexities associated with their wealth,” said Joe. “We have an outstanding capacity to serve clients across the U.S., offering deep bench strength and a particular focus on addressing the needs of second- and third-generational wealth.”

“Joe brings exceptional leadership, collaboration skills, and an unwavering client focus to the role,” said Mike Perry, President of Keel Point. “Joe has a proven track record of success, and we look forward to leveraging Joe’s leadership to continue developing new and creative ways to serve our Family Office clients.”

An active member of the community, Joe serves on the Boards of multiple private foundations focused on the arts and education. He is a graduate of the Ohio State University’s Fisher School of Business and completed his Certified Financial Planning studies at Georgetown University.

Learn more: https://keelpoint.com/

Securities offered through Keel Point Capital, LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC. Investment Advisory Services are offered by Keel Point, LLC an affiliate of Keel Point Capital, LLC.

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0501-s2p-joe-moore-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: Joe Moore Appointed Head of Keel Point Family Office.

News Source: Keel Point LLC