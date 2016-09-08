NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EaseUS recently released a list of new updates of data recovery software with robust features in seriously corrupt files, of course the 10.8 version included to save important lost PDF files. On the other side, Polish and Hungarian editions are newly added to live up to users’ expectation in both countries.



In the past decades of years’ research and development, EaseUS has devoted lots of resources to improve data recovery functionalities under Windows system environment on both HDD and SSD hard drives, or even other storage media, like USB disk, memory card and digital camera.

Data loss creeps into today’s digital world unexpectedly. Risks of losing vital files pervade everywhere, for example, accidental deletion, formatted partition, hardware failure, virus attack, OS crash, human error. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 10.8 makes it that finding out anything broke can never be a nightmare.

The most common data disaster is due to deleting files unexpectedly or emptying the Recycle Bin totally. Specialist file recovery program brings the luck that will restore all deleted files to original state. Either, EaseUS 10.8 data recovery software repairs corrupted PDF files that have deleted from Windows PCs or servers. PDF file is the most popular format for document. But PDF file is usually converted into file of other file format like Word or encrypted for data security.

In such operations, data or information is quite susceptible to damage. EaseUS data recovery solution identifies the failure and fixes what it really can. In addition, files stored on formatted hard drive are hung by a thread and no doubt to lose more or less. The 10.8 edition data recovery program saves vital staff from such failed disk or partition without overwriting original data.

In-depth research on file systems reinforces data loss problem shooting, especially partition loss restoring. In the 10.8 version EaseUS data recovery solution, FAT system file is greatly optimized during the recovery process to keep off system or hard drive crash risks. It thus appears that the recovery efficiency and quality of EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard go still further now.

New EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard 10.8 is available now at: http://www.easeus.com/data-recovery-software/,

About EaseUS Software:

EaseUS provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers in data recovery, backup, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms. Founded in 2004, EaseUS has established itself as a fast-growing international company with over 100,000,000 wonderful users in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.easeus.com.

“EaseUS” is registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.”

