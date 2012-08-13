NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2012 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EaseUS, the world leader in innovative data security and data management solutions, announces the release of EaseUS Todo Backup 5.0 – being one of the fastest and most reliable backup and recovery solutions available on the market. This version introduces a series of modifications and enhancements that offer improved performance for protecting data.

New features in version 5.0 are:

* Outlook Backup and Restore: Emails performs an important role in our life and loss of emails might bring catastrophe to your business. This new version can now backup all your email messages in Outlook and save them in a safe way.

* Mass storage devices supported: Support a hard disk larger than 2TB.

* Libraries backup/restore: One click to backup all files including documents, music, pictures and videos under Libraries in Windows 7.

* Backup certain file type in specified folder: It allows you to specify certain file types to backup in folders, avoiding monotonous and boring manual efforts.

* Redesigned products’ UI: GUI improvements for easier and simpler backup & recovery process.

For more information: http://www.todo-backup.com/ .

Continuous improvements show EaseUS’s ambition to make a better and more reliable backup solution for their customers. With millions of PCs, workstations and Servers being installed with their backup software, EaseUS believes it will play a remarkable role in its field and enjoy a bright future.

Pricing and Availability:

EaseUS Todo Backup Home for $29 on special for home users is available at: http://www.todo-backup.com/home/home-backup.htm .

EaseUS Todo Backup Workstation for $39 is available at: http://www.todo-backup.com/business/workstation-backup.htm .

EaseUS Todo Backup Server for $199 is available at: http://www.todo-backup.com/business/server-backup.htm .

EaseUS Todo Backup Advanced Server for $299 is available at: http://www.todo-backup.com/business/advanced-server-backup.htm .

EaseUS Todo Backup Technician for $999 is available at: http://www.todo-backup.com/business/technician-backup.htm .

EaseUS Todo Backup Central Management Console is available at: http://www.todo-backup.com/business/central-management-console.htm .

About CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.:

The company specializes in data recovery, backup software and partition manager. For Windows OS, its major products are Data Recovery Wizard, EaseUS Todo Backup and EaseUS Partition Master. For Mac OS, it has EaseUS Mac Data Recovery Wizard and CleanGenius. For more information, please visit http://www.easeus.com/.

“EaseUS” is registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.

News issued by: EaseUS Software

Original Image: https://www.send2press.com/wire/images/12-0813-easeus_72dpi.jpg

# # #

Original Story ID: 2012-08-0813-005 (8093) :: EaseUS-Todo-Backup-5-0-Brings-Outlook-Emails-and-Libraries-Backup-and-Restore_2012-08-0813-005

Original Keywords: EaseUS Software, Todo Backup 5, data security and data management solutions EaseUS Software New York City New York NEW YORK CITY, N.Y.

Alternate Headline: EaseUS Software announces new Todo Backup v5.0 with Outlook Backup and Restore Features

NEWS ARCHIVE NOTE: this archival news content, issued by the news source via Send2Press Newswire, was originally located in the Send2Press® 2004-2015 2.0 news platform and has been permanently converted/moved (and redirected) into our 3.0 platform. Also note the story “reads” counter (bottom of page) does not include any data prior to Oct. 30, 2016. This press release was originally published/issued: Mon, 13 Aug 2012 14:27:07 +0000

News Source: EaseUS Software