ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 12, 2025 — Echoes of the Forest, an Asheville-based 501(c)(3), is thrilled to announce the unveiling of its very first Echo. This is a significant milestone in the organization's mission to promote community revitalization, environmental restoration, and economic rejuvenation through art. The event will take place at Foundation Woodworks in Asheville's River Arts District on Thursday, June 12 at 5 p.m. (details below).



Image caption: The Mountain Man, a Hurricane Helene salvaged walnut tree. Proceeds benefit Echoes of the Forest and the winner will be announced on June 12.

Echoes of the Forest was founded to honor the trees lost in our region by transforming them into meaningful works of art. Through the hands of local artists, these salvaged remnants become powerful symbols of renewal—supporting the creative economy and showcasing the resilience of our artistic community. By placing these “Echoes” in areas impacted by natural disasters, the initiative promotes restoration, inspires environmental awareness, and strengthens community connection.

The Echo project represents a powerful blend of art, nature, and resilience, designed to honor the recovery of one of western North Carolina’s hardest-hit regions after Hurricane Helene. This first Echo is a symbol of transformation both for the land and the people who call it home. Created by Chester Shuey of Appalachian Joinery, this masterfully crafted piece is made from an 800-pound piece of Hurricane Helene salvaged white oak. It’s sure to evoke reflection and encourage hope and healing.

“When Liisa first asked me about getting involved with Echoes of the Forest, I knew immediately that this was a special project and one that I couldn’t wait to get on board with. Within a few days, I got my salvaged white oak wood and was ready to get started on my bench. Right away, I knew what I wanted to design. It’s such an honor to be included in a mission that would involve my fellow woodworking community; it just felt like the right thing to do because these trees mean so much and so does our artist revitalization,” said Shuey.

This first Echo is a true testament to the mission of this organization.

“We’re excited to unveil it in the River Arts District at Foundation Woodworks. This area was one of the hardest hit regions post-Hurricane Helene,” said Liisa Andreassen, founder of Echoes of the Forest. “We aim to inspire connection, celebrate community strength with economic revitalization, and highlight the beauty of our natural surroundings.”

EVENT DETAILS:

What : Unveiling of the first Echo by Echoes of the Forest

: Unveiling of the first Echo by Echoes of the Forest When : June 12, 2025; 5 p.m.

: June 12, 2025; 5 p.m. Where : Foundation Woodworks, 289 Lyman Street (formerly the PLEB) in the River Arts District (RAD).

: Foundation Woodworks, 289 Lyman Street (formerly the PLEB) in the River Arts District (RAD). Who Should Attend: Media representatives, residents of western NC, nature enthusiasts, and art lovers

The event will also include an opportunity to win a one-of-a-kind Echoes of the Forest masterpiece crafted by Mike Ayers, an internationally acclaimed chainsaw artist.

Raffle tickets can be purchased here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/echoes-of-the-forest-hurricane-helene-art-raffle.

The raffle piece is crafted from a salvaged walnut tree that was the victim of Helene and depicts a mountain man with leaves swirling about his head with a tear coming down his cheek. Raffle tickets will be available for last-minute purchases and the drawing will take place at an after-party and “Meet the Woodworkers” mingle at the nearby Radical Hotel’s Roof Top Cocktail Bar at 95 Roberts Street.

Attendees will learn about future planned Echo installations in the region and will have the exclusive opportunity to be part of discussions surrounding community resilience and ecological restoration.

ABOUT ECHOES OF THE FOREST

Founded by Liisa Andreassen, Echoes of the Forest is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to create a meaningful and artistic education memorial for the fallen trees of Western North Carolina (WNC) in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Its goal is to transform the devastation into a project of hope and revitalization, enlisting local artists and engaging the community while boosting regional tourism.

Learn more about the organization, how it came to be, its artists, and its mission here: https://www.echoesoftheforest.org/

Intro video (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4opTHUf5eE

