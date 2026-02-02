NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw Edimakor officially releases version 4.6.0 — bringing powerful new AI-driven upgrades to video and image editing. This major update focuses on smarter automation, smoother workflows, and higher-quality results — helping content creators, businesses, and everyday users produce professional visuals with far less effort.



Image caption: Edimakor V4.6.0 Boosts Creativity Through AI Motion Tracking and Image Enhancer.

At the core of this release are AI Motion Tracking, Automatic Mosaic, and a newly enhanced AI Image Enhancer — all designed to solve common creative challenges while boosting efficiency and visual impact.

AI MOTION TRACKING

Edimakor’s new AI Motion Tracking feature introduces a smarter way to add text to videos. Instead of static captions — text can now intelligently follow camera movement and on-screen motion.

Whether the video includes a smooth pan across scenery, a moving subject, or a close-up product shot, added titles, labels, and annotations stay naturally aligned with the scene… The result is a cinematic and professional look that feels embedded in the video itself. This makes it easier than ever to create polished vlogs, travel videos, product showcases, and educational content – without complex motion editing.

AUTOMATIC MOSAIC

With Automatic Mosaic, Edimakor uses AI to detect and track sensitive elements in videos automatically. Faces, license plates, chat screenshots, brand logos, and unwanted watermarks can be masked smoothly and consistently throughout the clip.

For vloggers and on-camera creators — this means stable, accurate masking that protects privacy and copyright while keeping videos clean and professional. The AI ensures the mosaic stays locked on the target – even as the subject moves.

AI IMAGE ENHANCER — ONE-CLICK VISUAL RESTORATION

Edimakor v4.6.0 also introduces a powerful AI Image Enhancer designed to upgrade low-quality images with a single click.

This smart tool can:

Sharpen blurry or low-resolution images , making text and visuals clear and readable

, making text and visuals clear and readable Reduce noise and blur from low-light or night photos

from low-light or night photos Restore old photos by colorizing black-and-white images, fixing scratches, and enhancing details

by colorizing black-and-white images, fixing scratches, and enhancing details Improve product images by boosting clarity, color accuracy, and detail for e-commerce and ads

All enhancements are applied while preserving the original composition – with no manual adjustments required.

A SMARTER FUTURE FOR CREATIVE EDITING

Edimakor v4.6.0 marks a new step toward intelligent, user-friendly content creation. By lowering technical barriers and automating complex tasks — this update empowers more creators to bring their ideas to life with confidence and quality — pushing the visual content ecosystem toward a more creative and refined future.

Follow Edimakor to explore the latest AI-powered creative tools and updates.

Official Website: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/

X/Twitter: https://x.com/HitpawEdimakor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HitPawEdimakorOfficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edimakor_official

News Source: HitPaw Edimakor