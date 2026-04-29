NEW YORK, N.Y., April 29, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The demand for smarter and more precise AI creative tools is growing fast. Creators today don’t just want beautiful images — they want consistency, storytelling, and control across every project. To meet this need, HitPaw Edimakor announces the release of Edimakor V4.9.0, a major upgrade that brings two powerful features: GPT Image 2 and an enhanced Character Library.



Image caption: Edimakor V4.9.0 Introduces GPT Image 2 and Character Library for Consistent, Cinematic AI Creation.

This update is designed to help creators produce not only high-quality visuals, but also complete and consistent stories — from a single image to full video series.

SMARTER IMAGE CREATION WITH GPT IMAGE 2

Precision and Detail

GPT Image 2 takes image generation to the next level. It understands complex prompts and creates visuals with strong accuracy and fine detail… Whether it’s textures, lighting, or composition — the results feel polished and realistic.

Multi-Language Support

The model supports multiple languages, including Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Hindi, and Bengali… This allows creators around the world to generate images with natural and readable text — making content more global and accessible.

Cinematic Quality

Images generated with GPT Image 2 are not just visually appealing — they are consistent in style. Lighting, color, and overall design stay stable — helping creators achieve a true cinematic look.

BUILD STORIES WITH THE UPGRADED CHARACTER LIBRARY

Creating consistent characters across different scenes can be difficult. Edimakor solves this with its upgraded Character Library.

Users can create a character once and reuse it across multiple videos or projects. There is no need to rewrite descriptions or adjust styles every time. The system keeps the character’s look and identity consistent.

This is especially useful for:

Video series

Tutorials

Branded content

Storytelling projects

With this feature, creators can focus more on ideas and less on repetition.

A NEW LEVEL OF CREATIVE CONTROL

Edimakor V4.9.0 connects high-quality image creation with long-form storytelling. GPT Image 2 ensures every visual looks sharp and accurate, while the Character Library keeps everything consistent across scenes.

Together, these features help creators build stronger, more engaging content — faster and more efficiently. Whether you are working on short videos or full creative series – Edimakor gives you the tools to bring your ideas to life with clarity and consistency.

Follow Edimakor to stay updated with the latest creative tools and offers:

Official Website: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/

X/Twitter: https://x.com/HitpawEdimakor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HitPawEdimakorOfficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edimakor_official

News Source: HitPaw Edimakor