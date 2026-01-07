MESA, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edupoint® Educational Systems today announced the honorees of this year’s Synergy Achievement Awards program. The annual awards program celebrates partner districts that use the Synergy platform creatively and proactively, customizing their Synergy solution to positively impact student learning, improve a process, or solve a problem. Edupoint recently paid tribute to the honorees at its 2025 Synergy Connect Users Conference in Orlando, Florida.



Image caption: Edupoint Synergy Achievement Awards.

Edupoint awarded $2,500 technology grants to four winning districts: Central Point School District 6 (OR), Poudre School District (CO), School District of Lancaster (PA), and Union Elementary School District No. 62 (AZ). Marshall County School System (TN) received Honorable Mention and a $1,000 technology grant. These districts achieved impactful results with Synergy MTSS, Synergy SIS Digital Hall Pass and Attendance functionality, Synergy Analytics, and the KioskVUE® mobile app.

“The Synergy Achievement Awards program was once again a highlight of our year here at Edupoint,” said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. “Our winners continue to distinguish themselves through their commitment to maximizing the use of Synergy in their districts to elicit measurable improvements and save users time. One district saved over $20,000 by moving to digital hall passes in their high school, another reduced chronic absenteeism more than 10% at their most impacted school, and a third saved countless hours for staff by creating a custom analytics dashboard to automatically compare district funding data with state data. It’s a pleasure for our team to see the many creative ways districts apply the Synergy platform’s rich data management capabilities to streamline school and district processes and positively impact the everyday experience for students, faculty, and staff.”

