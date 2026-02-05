SANTA FE, N.M., Feb. 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edupoint® Educational Systems today announced that the New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) has selected the Synergy Education Platform, including Edupoint’s Synergy for States solution, as the state’s first statewide student information system. The initiative marks a major step forward in New Mexico’s efforts to modernize its K–12 data infrastructure while improving data access, consistency, and decision-making at both the state and local levels.



For more than a decade, PED explored the possibility of implementing a single statewide student information system to replace the seven or more disparate systems used across New Mexico. Those fragmented systems made it difficult to share data efficiently, support student transfers, and access timely, accurate information for reporting and analysis. Recent improvements to the state’s data collection processes, combined with new legislative funding, made the transition to a unified, statewide solution possible.

“Moving to a single statewide student information system is a major step forward for New Mexico,” said Mariana Padilla, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Public Education Department. “This initiative allows us to reduce costs, improve data quality, and ensure that districts and educators — as well as parents and students, who rely on the system to stay informed and engaged — have equitable access to modern, reliable tools that support teaching, learning, and student success.”

PED conducted an extensive competitive evaluation process that included statewide stakeholder input, product demonstrations, and in-depth reviews of functionality, usability, value, and cost. The department gathered feedback from internal teams, an external advisory group, and student information system power users from districts and charter schools across the state. Following two rounds of vendor presentations, stakeholders unanimously recommended Synergy.

“As we evaluated statewide solutions, Synergy stood out for its ease of use, strong core functionality — including support for special services — and the overall value it delivers to districts,” said Gregory Frostad, assistant secretary of the New Mexico Public Education Department. “Equally important was the Synergy for States analytics framework, which gives both PED and districts access to timely, actionable data to support better decision-making.”

Through Synergy for States, PED and participating local education agencies will have access to SEA- and LEA-level analytics designed to move beyond traditional dashboards. These analytics surface attendance trends and early warnings, graduation readiness indicators, and other key patterns, enabling educators and leaders to identify emerging issues earlier and take informed action to support students.

Under the statewide model, PED will make the full Synergy platform available to participating local education agencies, including student information management and integrated solutions that support teaching and learning, assessment, analytics, and a multi-layered system of supports. This approach ensures that districts and charter schools of all sizes have equitable access to the same comprehensive set of tools.

“We designed Synergy for States specifically to help state education agencies turn data into action,” said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint Educational Systems. “By unifying student information, special services, instructional tools, and statewide analytics in a single platform, Synergy enables states and districts to move from compliance-driven reporting to proactive insight — supporting better outcomes for students at every level of the system.”

Implementation will begin this summer with an initial cohort of local education agencies representing a significant portion of New Mexico’s student population, including large urban districts as well as rural and charter schools.

