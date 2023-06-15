TORRANCE, Calif., June 15, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Elite 11, the renowned quarterback competition for high school football players, and Panini America, the world’s largest licensed sports and entertainment collectibles company, have announced the renewal of their partnership to inspire and empower young athletes across the country. Elite 11, powered by Stack Sports, is in full swing hosting their highly anticipated finals, taking place this week, June 14-16, 2023.



Image Caption: Elite 11 and Panini America.

This prestigious event serves as the culmination of a rigorous selection process, bringing together the top high school quarterbacks in the nation for a thrilling display of talent, determination, and sportsmanship. This year’s finals is a spectacular meeting of two of the top prospects in the country, Dylan Raiola, the #1 QB recruit in the class committed to Georgia and Jadyn Davis the #2 QB recruit in the class committed to Michigan.

During the Elite 11 Finals, these exceptional young athletes will participate in a series of challenging drills, situational exercises, and competitive sessions designed to showcase their skills under the guidance of renowned coaches and mentors. The event offers a unique platform for these rising stars to demonstrate their abilities and compete among their peers, all with the goal of securing recognition and potential opportunities at the collegiate and professional levels.

Panini America, as the exclusive trading card and collectibles partner for Elite 11, will be actively involved in capturing the excitement and significance of the finals. Through their expertise in creating high-quality collectibles, Panini will create exclusive trading cards and other commemorative items featuring the participating quarterbacks. These collectibles will allow fans to connect with the journey of these athletes, relive their standout moments, and build a lasting connection with the next generation of football stars.

“Elite 11 is thrilled to continue our partnership with Panini America, especially as we host the highly anticipated 2023 Elite 11 Finals,” expressed Brian Stumpf, Senior Vice President of Elite 11. “This event represents the culmination of a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication by these young athletes. We are excited to collaborate with Panini to create memorable experiences for the participants and offer fans a unique way to engage with their favorite quarterbacks.”

Panini America’s involvement in the Elite 11 Finals reflects its commitment to showcasing the talents and accomplishments of these exceptional athletes. By producing exclusive collectibles, Panini ensures that the achievements and journeys of these quarterbacks are captured in a tangible and cherished form, serving as a testament to their hard work and future potential.

“We are proud to be a part of the Elite 11 Finals, a momentous event that celebrates the very best high school quarterbacks in the nation,” said Mark Warsop, CEO of Panini America. “Through our exclusive collectibles, we aim to create lasting memories and provide fans with an opportunity to engage with the future stars of football. We look forward to witnessing the incredible talent on display during the Elite 11 Finals.”

The collaboration between Elite 11 and Panini America not only highlights the dedication to the development of young athletes but also underscores the importance of preserving their legacies through collectibles that will be cherished by fans and sports enthusiasts for years to come.

For more information on Elite 11 and Panini America, please visit their respective websites at https://www.elite11.com/ and https://www.paniniamerica.net/.

About Panini America:

The Panini Group, established 60 years ago in Modena, Italy, has subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, FIFA, UFC, NASCAR, College, Disney, and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.

About Elite 11:

Founded in 1999, the Elite 11 is the premier quarterback event in the nation, that identifies and develops the top high school quarterbacks in the country. Elite 11 has a rich history of producing some of the most successful quarterbacks in college and professional football. The program combines on-field drills and competitions with classroom instruction and mentorship to provide young athletes with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed on and off the field. Elite 11 is a part of the Stack Sports ecosystem, a leading sports technology company that provides a range of products and services to youth sports organizations. Elite 11 event alumni include 26 of the 32 current NFL starting quarterbacks, and 14 of the past 16 quarterbacks who have won the Heisman Trophy. For additional information on Elite 11, please visit: https://www.elite11.com/.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://www.stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports