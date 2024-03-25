PLANO, Texas, March 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports, the leading provider of sports technology solutions, proudly announces the renewal of its partnership with USA Lacrosse, the governing body for the sport in the United States and a Recognized Sports Organization by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, for an additional two years. As part of this continued collaboration, Sports Connect will serve as an Official League Registration Partner of USA Lacrosse.



Image Caption: Stack Sports Renews Partnership with USA Lacrosse.

As an official league registration partner, Sports Connect is helping to streamline registration and league management processes for associated leagues. This strategic partnership aims to simplify the administrative functions for volunteers, program leaders, coaches, and parents involved in organizations across the country.

“At Stack Sports, we are dedicated to transforming the sports experience and growing participation in youth sports,” said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. “Our continued partnership with USA Lacrosse drives us to innovate continually, allowing us to make the job of league administrators even easier. We are proud to continue working with USA Lacrosse to support the growth of the sport.”

This partnership grants associated programs access to exclusive features, including a USA Lacrosse member lookup feature built into the registration process.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Sports Connect,” said Karen Krupka Smith, VP of Marketing, Communications and Membership for USA Lacrosse. “Sports Connect provides a robust platform of tools that allows our programs, often run by volunteer leaders, to focus on what they do best, providing opportunities for people to play the game.”

Affiliated leagues will be able to take advantage of additional Sports Connect features, including season scheduling, professional website designs, team communication, and more to keep their organization running more efficiently.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, USA Lacrosse, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

About USA Lacrosse:

USA Lacrosse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is a Recognized Sports Organization of the U.S. Olympic Paralympic Committee. As the governing body of men’s and women’s lacrosse in the United States, USA Lacrosse leads the U.S. National Teams Program and establishes universal standards. With more than 400,000 members across the country, USA Lacrosse unites the community of players, coaches, officials, parents, and program leaders. Working together, we inspire participation, enrich the athlete experience, and support the growth of the sport.

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0325-stack-usal-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Stack Sports