SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Neurotech Reports, the publisher of the Neurotech Business Report newsletter, announced that several promising neurotechnology startups and early-stage firms will present at the 2023 Neurotech Leaders Forum in San Francisco, November 6-7. The 23rd annual event—the most established in the industry—will also feature presentations and panel discussions on important issues confronting the neurotechnology industry.



Image caption: 2023 Neurotech Leaders Forum logo.

Among the new and emerging neurotech firms presenting at the conference are Opto Biosystems, a U.K. developer of novel diagnostics for brain cancer, NeuraLace Medical, a San Diego-based manufacturer of noninvasive therapies for treating chronic pain, Spark Biomedical, a Texas firm developing noninvasive therapies for treating addiction, and Harmonic Pain Solutions, an Atlanta, GA-area developer of wearable pain devices that use mechanical stimulation.

Jim Schuermann, president and CEO of Saluda Medical, will deliver the keynote address on the morning of November 6. He will speak on the topic “New Directions in Neuromodulation.”

Daniel Kraft, founder of NextMed Health, chair of medicine for Singularity University, and chair of the XPrize Pandemic & Health Alliance, will deliver a keynote address on November 7 devoted to the topic, “The Future of Health and Medicine: Where Can Technology Take Us?” Kraft is board certified in internal medicine and pediatrics and completed fellowships in hematology/oncology and bone marrow transplantation at Stanford. He has given six TED & TEDMED talks.

Another featured presenter will be Prasad Shirvalkar, an associate professor at UC San Francisco School of Medicine, who recently co-authored a seminal paper relating to pain biomarkers. Chris Rozell, a professor at Georgia Tech, who recently coauthored a paper on biomarkers for depression, will also make a presentation at the event.

Neurotech Reports senior contributing editor JoJo Platt will moderate a panel titled “Neurotech Investment: Bouncing Back from the Downturn,” which will feature advice and recommendations from several venture capital professionals, including Sara Shnider from Joy Ventures, Martin Dieck from Neurotechnology Investors, and Suraj Mudichintala from Action Potential Venture Capital.

Neurotech Reports senior consulting editor Jeremy Koff will moderate a session titled “Changing Landscape: New SCS and PNS Vendors Enter the Scene,” which will examine the current competitive environment in neuromodulation. Neurotech Reports editor James Cavuoto will moderate a session titled “Interpreting the Data: Neuromodulation Vendors Ward Off Negative Publications. And Neurotech Reports contributing editor Victor Pikov will moderate a session titled “Choosing Our Role Models: What Neurotech Can Learn from Other Healthcare Industries.”

The Platinum Sponsor at this year’s event is Cirtec Medical. Micro Systems Technology is the Gold Sponsor. Valtronic, Velentium, Focus, Neo-Bionica, and Iris Biomedical are Silver Sponsors, while TTP and Microdul are Bronze sponsors.

For more information on attending or sponsoring, contact Neurotech Reports at 415 546 1259 or visit this link: https://neurotechreports.com/pages/leadersforum.html

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-1031-s2p-nlflogo-300dpi.jpg

Image caption: 2023 Neurotech Leaders Forum logo.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

James Cavuoto

Neurotech Reports

+1-415-546-1259

editorial[at]neurotechreports.com



Note to editors: Complimentary registration, either in-person or on-line, is available to journalists covering the event.

News Source: Neurotech Reports