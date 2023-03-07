NEW YORK, N.Y., March 7, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Neurotech Reports, the publisher of the Neurotech Business Report and BioElectRx Business Report newsletters, announced that the Sixth Annual Bioelectronic Medicine Forum will take place on April 4, 2023. The one-day event will be held at the New York Academy of Medicine in Manhattan.



Photo Caption: Helen Mayberg, a pioneer in the field of deep-brain stimulation for treatment-resistant depression, will keynote the 2023 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum in New York on April 4.

The keynote speaker at this year’s event is Helen Mayberg, Director of the Nash Family Center for Advanced Circuit Therapeutics at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Mayberg is recognized as one of the pioneers of neuromodulation for treating psychiatric disorders. She will speak on the topic, “Pharmacological therapies simply aren’t enough.”

Other sessions will cover a range of technologies and indications for bioelectronic medicine, including applications in cardiovascular medicine, inflammation, gastrointestinal disorders, and many other clinical specialties. There will also be several informative panel discussions on key topics such as investment, emerging technologies, and reimbursement. Neurotech Reports editors James Cavuoto, Jeremy Koff, JoJo Platt, and Victor Pikov will moderate sessions at the event

The founders and CEOs of several promising bioelectronic medicine startups will also present at the conference. Entrepreneur presenters Brad Schmidt, CEO of Panaxium, which is developing a new “iontronic” brain interface, Marc Powell, CEO of Reach Neuro, which has developed a new stroke rehabilitation therapy, Luca Ravagnan, CEO of WISE srl, an Italian firm developing thin, stretchable brain electrodes, and Karen Crow, CEO of NeuroGeneces, which has developed a sleepband that performs brain health assessment using A.I. and EEG data.

Cirtec Medical is the Platinum Sponsor of the conference. MST is the Gold Sponsor and Valtronic and Velentium are Silver Sponsors.

“Bioelectronic medicine is one of the most promising new segments of the healthcare industry,” said James Cavuoto, editor and publisher at Neurotech Reports. “This sixth-annual conference will be a key meeting place for entrepreneurs and executives helping to build this industry.”

For more information on the 2023 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum, contact Neurotech Reports at 415 546 1259 or visit this link: https://neurotechreports.com/pages/bioelectronic-medicine-forum.html.

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0307-s2p-helen-mayberg-300dpi.jpg

