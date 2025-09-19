MADISON, Ala., Sept. 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Emily Jones recently announced her candidacy for the Alabama State Board of Education, District 8. She enters the race with a clear sense of duty and calling, determined to ensure that Alabama’s children receive the strong, transparent, and accountable education they deserve, while building a brighter future for every student across the state.



Image caption: Emily Jones announces candidacy for Alabama State Board of Education, District 8.

A Steadfast Voice for Parents and Students

Jones believes the future of Alabama schools depends on leaders who will listen to families, support teachers, and ensure accountability at every level.

“I am not running because it’s easy — I am running because it matters,” Jones said. “Parents deserve a seat at the table. Students deserve schools that are both excellent and responsible. I am stepping forward to serve and to stand firm for families.”

Jones brings a combination of research-driven leadership, a background in accounting in the public sector, and a vision for policies that prepare students for both today’s realities and tomorrow’s opportunities.

The Challenges Facing Alabama Schools

According to the Nation’s Report Card, Alabama’s average fourth-grade reading score in 2024 was 213, nearly the same as it was in 1998 (211).

Despite decades of reform efforts, progress has been limited:

Only 28 percent of Alabama fourth graders read at or above proficient.

Forty-two percent of students perform below basic reading skills.

Black students scored 28 points lower than white students.

Economically disadvantaged students scored 30 points lower than their peers.

“These numbers remind us that too many children are struggling to reach their potential,” Jones said. “We must do better. Families deserve measurable progress, and students deserve every opportunity to succeed.”

What Emily Brings to the Race

Jones is offering more than general promises — she brings both experience and preparation:

Research-based leadership: Through her writing, including “We Need Parental Consent for AI in the Classroom,” she has raised awareness about the risks and opportunities of new technologies in schools.

Through her writing, including “We Need Parental Consent for AI in the Classroom,” she has raised awareness about the risks and opportunities of new technologies in schools. Legislative insight: She understands where policies fall short and how they can be strengthened to reflect the needs of families.

She understands where policies fall short and how they can be strengthened to reflect the needs of families. Public-sector accountability: With her background in accounting in the public sector, Jones is equipped to ensure resources are used effectively and responsibly.

A Platform of Partnership and Progress

Jones is shaping her campaign around three key priorities:

Parental Rights and Transparency – Ensuring families are informed and involved in decisions about curriculum, technology, and how children’s data is used.

– Ensuring families are informed and involved in decisions about curriculum, technology, and how children’s data is used. Raising Standards – Alabama must move beyond decades of stagnation and commit to a rigorous, well-rounded education. “We are not asking for the moon,” Jones said. “We are asking for the kind of education you’d expect from the very people whose work got us there.”

– Alabama must move beyond decades of stagnation and commit to a rigorous, well-rounded education. “We are not asking for the moon,” Jones said. “We are asking for the kind of education you’d expect from the very people whose work got us there.” Accountability for Results – Education leaders must be held responsible for progress, and policies must produce measurable improvements for students.

Looking Forward

Emily Jones sees this election as a pivotal moment for Alabama education.

“This is not just about one district,” Jones said. “It’s about setting a higher standard across the state. Alabama has incredible potential, but we must have the courage to act. Our children deserve schools that prepare them for a strong future — and I believe together we can make that happen.”

Get Involved

Emily Jones for State Board is inviting families, educators, and community members to join the effort to raise standards and restore trust in Alabama’s schools.

For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, visit https://www.emilyjonesforstateboard.com/ .

About Emily Jones

Emily Jones is a mother, advocate, and community leader running for the Alabama State Board of Education, District 8. With years of advocacy, a background in accounting in the public sector, and a record of research-driven writing on education policy, she is committed to restoring transparency, raising standards, and building a brighter future for Alabama’s children.

