WORTH, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Encore Green Environmental names Texas based G-Force to re-furbish the legacy Nomad water treatment technology units to become the improved NOMAD Excel™. Encore Green is an agriculture company dedicated to applying by-product water to beneficial use for agriculture and carbon sequestration.

They recently purchased the Nomad units, which have cleaned over 30 million barrels of produced water, primarily in the Permian Basin. Combined with Encore’s patent-pending Conservation By-Design™ method of ensuring safety in the water, Encore is the leader in applying clean water to the drought-stricken lands and holds the only permits in the US to accomplish this.

G-Force is a multi-service provider for the energy industry, including environment, health & safety, as well as facilities, pipeline, and construction.

“We sought out G-Force for their excellence in service and their expertise. We look forward to getting the Nomad back up and running again and seeing millions of barrels of safely cleaned water going out onto our lands,” says Jaime Roman, of Encore Green Environmental, who is directing the re-furb project.

Brooks Goodson, COO of G-Force says, “We’re excited to be improving upon the Nomad technology to create a process for safe treatment of water, along with economic viability. We have the track record to turn what’s great into something even greater.”

Newly re-furbished units will soon be available throughout the West, as commitments for those units are being booked for new projects to beneficially apply formerly produced water.

For more information, visit: https://www.encoregreenenvironmental.com/ and https://gforcetx.com/

