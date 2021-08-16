GRANBURY, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Encore Green Environmental names their first water treatment unit based on the NOMAD technology in honor of Henry “Possum” Elenburg for his pioneering work in treatment of industrial water.

“At Encore Green, we stand on the shoulders of many giants who have brought us to our place in history today, as we now put this formerly produced water to beneficial use for agriculture and conservation,” says Encore Green Co-Founder Marvin Nash. “Possum Elenburg was a truly an innovative man who would get into the field and make things happen. He is how we are able to serve the agricultural and energy communities today.”

In the early 2000’s Elenburg conceived that energy industry by-product water could be treated and put to uses instead of simply disposing of it into the ground or though evaporation. He partnered with engineer Jacob Halldorson and together they created what became known as NOMAD. Like many great partnerships they each contributed to bring the innovation to life.

“My family and I are honored to have the first unit named for my father and the intent of the water to be used in the agriculture industry is a dream fulfilled,” says son Bryan Elenburg.

Elenburg was a highly successful entrepreneur in the energy industry. Together with Halldorson, they were able to start using their technology in the Barnett Shale oil fields during its boom.

Encore Green Environmental is the only company to not only receive permits for surface application of this cleaned water, but also have successfully executed it in Wyoming in 2020. Encore developed the patent-pending process of Conservation By-Design™, which ensures only safe water goes on the soil by water and soil fail-safe testing and continual soil monitoring.

Little did Elenburg know that his work of years past would help create climate wellness and soil health. The Possum has led the way. He made a living in Energy, but Agriculture was his passion. Today Encore Green Environmental continues that vision.

Learn more: https://www.encoregreenenvironmental.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeff Holder

307.369.4444

Jeff.Holder@EncoreGreenEnvironmental.com

MULTIMEDIA:

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0816s2p-encore-green-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Encore Green Environmental