Energy Electronics is the leading distributor of business communications equipment in the United States. The multi-faceted company has risen to prominence in the world of corporate communications through wholesale distribution of electronic devices that handle various logistical problems.

Founded in 2014, Energy Electronics has since established itself as a major supplier of business logistics solutions in the United States. The company is highly regarded for its technical expertise and exceptional service. Many industry giants have benefited from these qualities, including recognizable brands such as Samsung, Motorola, Alcatel, OnePlus, and LG. Energy Electronics has also partnered with Sonim to sell their cutting-edge smart scanners and mobile computers, the Sonim RS60 and Sonim RS80. The premium product listing is one reason why the company decided to add additional payment methods and provide their customers with more purchase power.

Yisroel Teitelbaum, president of Energy Electronics, is sure that Bitcoin and Dogecoin will assist the company in optimizing its customer service and expanding its activities.

“Energy Electronics is always looking towards the future. That’s why we’re excited to announce that as of June 2021, we are accepting Bitcoin and Dogecoin as payment methods,” said Yisroel. “Crypto-currencies are growing in value each day, signaling a new era of financial transactions. And in Energy Electronics, we always like to keep ahead of the curve,” he added.

Bitcoin is a digital currency that can be bought, sold, and exchanged without the need for a middleman. Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin’s developer, recognized the necessity for “an electronic payment system based on cryptographic proof instead of trust.”

Bitcoin is based on decentralized blockchain technology. Each coin comprises a connected body of data made up of units called blocks that include information about a particular transaction. So, for example, it’s possible to trace the date and time, total value, buyer and seller, and a unique ID for each trade.

While the notion of other people having access to this data may seem risky to some, the transparency is what makes Bitcoin reliable and secure. For a transaction block to be included in a Bitcoin blockchain, it has to be validated by the majority of holders. Furthermore, the unique ID for each wallet and transaction has to adhere to a specific encryption pattern.

Since it was first introduced in 2009, Bitcoin has significantly increased in value. In the beginning, the currency was traded for less than $150 per coin. However, as of Mid-June 2021, the value of one Bitcoin is above $40,000. Moreover, because its supply is restricted to 21 million coins, many analysts predict that the price will continue to rise over time. As more investors recognize cryptocurrency as a legitimate payment method, there’s less room for market instability and severe inflation.

Dogecoin was satirically named after a once-popular meme and was intended as a lighthearted joke aimed at Bitcoin. However, despite its unorthodox beginnings, Dogecoin has increased in popularity in 2021, becoming one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

In late 2013, two software programmers Billy Marcus and Jackson Palmer, invented the cryptocurrency. Palmer created the logo by misspelling the word “doge” to depict a Shiba Inu dog, a popular 2010s meme. During the early days, a network of supporters organized promotional stunts to promote the currency’s popularity. Thanks to its internet-friendly brand, Dogecoin was extremely popular on forums and social media platforms like Reddit.

However, Dogecoin has come far from being an internal joke between crypto enthusiasts, with its value skyrocketing since its first launch in 2013. Like Bitcoin, Dogecoin is based on blockchain technology. The Dogecoin blockchain record, which is frequently updated with all new transactions in the cryptocurrency, is carried by all holders in an identical copy. Like other cryptocurrencies, the blockchain network is entirely encrypted, ensuring all transactions are safe. Furthermore, Dogecoins are typically kept in crypto wallets that come with a secret password. The added degree of security prevents hacking attacks and possible data abuse.

At first, the limited value and volatile nature of cryptocurrencies hampered its mainstream acceptance. However, advancements in website technologies made the use of digital currencies more widespread and applicable in recent years. Thus, the transition from traditional mediums of exchange is becoming more prominent. Moreover, accepting cryptocurrencies provides demonstrable benefits in financial inclusion and access by ensuring efficient, reliable, and swift payments.

One of the significant advantages of cryptocurrencies is the exceptionally low transaction fees. Regardless of the size of the purchase, potential additional costs are lower than conventional payment methods. Also, while traditional banking transactions can sometimes last for days, cryptocurrency transactions are nearly instantaneous, thanks to blockchain technology. There’s no need to wait for a transaction to be approved while using Bitcoin or Dogecoin for purchases.

For that reason, an increasing number of businesses across a wide range of industries are starting to accept cryptocurrencies as a legitimate payment method. In addition, banks and major credit card companies like Visa have also embraced this type of currency, further establishing digital money as the future of online purchases. And as of June 2021, Energy Electronics will join companies like Microsoft and PayPal in paving the way for more accessible and secure transactions.

About Energy Electronics

