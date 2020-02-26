DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Energy Optimizers, USA (EOU) is proud to announce that it has been selected by the Ohio Council of Educational Purchasing Consortia (OCEPC) and its six purchasing co-operatives as the sole provider for its LED Lighting and Energy Savings Program for the third year of the program.



School districts and local governments across the state can now partner with EOU to develop and implement LED lighting, energy savings, and facility improvement projects. More than 450,000 students will benefit from the partnership. Competitive bidding has already been completed, reducing project costs and providing faster design and implementation.

Since 2009, Energy Optimizers, USA has worked with communities to increase energy efficiency in schools, government facilities, businesses, and more. EOU is proud to have the chance to work with school districts and local governments in Ohio to create innovative solutions to improve their facilities.

Implementing LED lights in classrooms not only cuts down on costs for schools and taxpayers, but it also creates a better learning environment for students and teachers alike.

“We are so pleased that the board members of the OCEPC have great confidence in our program, and that the results delivered meet and exceed their project goals,” said Belinda Kenley, vice president of business development.

More than $17 million in energy savings projects have been sold to Ohio schools and public entities utilizing this program since 2018.

School administrators seeking either energy savings or facility improvement projects or funding for these projects can reach out to Energy Optimizers, USA by phone at (937) 877-1919 or by emailing Belinda Kenley at bkenley@energyoptusa.com.

Their experienced team of engineers and analysts will first perform an energy audit to understand the district’s immediate facility issues. The team will then strategize and present multiple recommendations on how the district can save money while also improving its facilities.

About Energy Optimizers, USA

Energy Optimizers, USA works with educational, governmental, commercial, and industrial customers to implement energy savings opportunities to reduce operational costs, including lighting retrofits, renewable energy projects (wind and solar), HVAC retrofit projects, building automation retrofits and energy education programs. The company was named to the INC. Magazine Top 500 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. (2014), was named the Fastest Growing Company in the region for two consecutive years by the Dayton Business Journal (2013, 2014), and was named a finalist in the Dayton Business Journal Best Places To Work competition in 2016.

To learn more about Energy Optimizers, USA, visit their website at http://energyoptusa.com or call them at (937) 889-9261.

News Source: Energy Optimizers USA