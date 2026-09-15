ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EnergyCAP®, the leading utility and energy management platform for public and private sector organizations, announced Insights, a new capability to their energy and utility management platform, that brings reporting, alerting and prioritization together so energy teams can focus on what’s most important. The announcement came at Catalyst Converge, the company’s 20th annual conference where energy, facilities, finance and sustainability teams are gathered for three days of learning, collaboration, and product innovation.



Image caption: EnergyCAP, the leading utility and energy management platform for public and private sector organizations.

This year’s event marks two decades of the annual, in-person conference, bringing together longtime customers as well as those experiencing Catalyst for the first time. The 2026 theme, Converge, reflects how energy management is changing as data, teams, and technology come together to solve increasingly complex challenges.

Closely following EnergyCAP Watts AI and Watts Chat, which were released earlier this year, Insights is built on powerful AI technology that lets users better understand their data and quickly surface their most pressing issues.

Beyond new products like Insights, EnergyCAP is applying the latest AI and automation across the platform to strengthen proven workflows. In Bill Capture, new technology improves processing speed and accuracy while reducing manual work and exceptions.

The launch follows a productive year for the platform. Last month, the company released its 2026 Value of EnergyCAP report, based on responses from customers across every industry they serve. Among the findings, more than 9 in 10 customers say that EnergyCAP meets or exceeds their ROI expectations, 1 in 4 had their expectations exceeded, and customers report receiving 3 times more value from EnergyCAP than they pay for it.

“Twenty years of Catalyst have taught us the same thing every year: the best ideas in utility management come from the people doing the work,” said Shawn Lankton, CEO of EnergyCAP. “Our customers don’t need help finding more problems — they have plenty competing for their time and attention. They need help prioritizing what matters and getting the right data in the right format to share across teams. Our latest product innovation brings those pieces together so our customers can focus on the work that has the greatest impact.”

Watts Reports allows all customers, regardless of expertise or experience, to quickly build the custom reports that simplify their complex data into exactly what they need, then refine, save, rerun, and share the report output. Watts Alerts let customers define what matters to them and choose how they want to be notified when it happens. The Signals dashboard brings key issues and priorities into one place, ranked by impact so teams know where to focus first.

Together, these capabilities form Insights and extend EnergyCAP’s broader investment in AI and automation while building on the centralized data and longstanding technology customers have trusted for more than four decades.

Melanie Stewart, Senior Sustainability and Energy Consultant at IMEG, said “We’ve started creating reports around the questions we’re trying to answer, with the flexibility to refine and reuse them as our needs change. Even from our early experience, we’re excited about the value Watts Reports could bring to our team.”

Catalyst Converge continues September 14–16 in Orlando, Florida. The program features founder and former CEO, Steve Heinz, athletes and advocates for inclusion Kyle and Brent Pease, multiple learning tracks, and customer-led sessions including NASA Kennedy Space Center, Miami-Dade County, and the University of Arizona.

The next Catalyst is already taking shape and is planned for September 20-22, 2027, in Austin, Texas.

About EnergyCAP

EnergyCAP is the leading utility and energy management platform, trusted by more than 750 organizations and tracking more than $100 billion in utility bill value annually. EnergyCAP combines four decades of energy management expertise with purpose-built automation and AI to turn complex utility, energy, and emissions data into faster answers, fewer errors, and lower costs. For more information, visit the Insights webpage at: https://www.energycap.com/utility-bill-energy-management-software/features/insights.

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(not for print or online)

Madigan McGrath, Marketing Manager

Email: marketing@energycap.com

Phone: 877-327-3702

News Source: EnergyCAP