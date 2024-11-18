BOALSBURG, Pa., Nov. 18, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AFL Global, a global leader in telecommunications and fiber optic solutions, has achieved a significant sustainability milestone by leveraging EnergyCAP, a leading energy and sustainability software platform. By implementing EnergyCAP, AFL Global has automated the management of nearly two-hundred utility accounts, which has enabled $304,000 in anticipated annual energy and utility cost savings and substantial environmental gains.



Image caption: EnergyCAP.

Facing mounting pressure from stakeholders to enhance sustainability practices, AFL had been burdened by a time-consuming process that required thirty-six hours each month to manage utility data manually. Recognizing the need for innovation, AFL turned to EnergyCAP in December 2023, revolutionizing its approach to energy management.

AFL Global Sustainability Wins:

Natural Gas Leak Detection: Identifying abnormal gas usage through software led to the discovery and repair of a natural gas leak, saving AFL $3,300 annually.

Water Leak Detection: AFL saved $10,700 and 257,000 gallons of water each year—equivalent to over one-third the volume of an Olympic-size swimming pool—by detecting and addressing water leaks.

Energy Efficiency Projects: Data insights empowered AFL to complete twenty-nine energy efficiency projects across its operations, resulting in expected savings of 1.9 million kWh and $170,000 annually.

Rate Structure Review: By reviewing utility rate structures, AFL identified an additional $120,000 in annual savings.

In addition to these financial and environmental benefits, EnergyCAP’s customizable dashboards empowered AFL to enhance transparency and communication around energy usage. AFL employees across the organization gained access to real-time energy data, enabling them to make faster, data-driven decisions.

“EnergyCAP’s software not only helps us find savings but also provides transparency with customizable dashboards available to all AFL employees,” said Geoff VanderVeen, Executive Director, Environmental Health & Safety at AFL. “We can now communicate facility data with stakeholders more efficiently, often within a month rather than the up to 6+ month lag previously experienced. This timely, transparent data reporting sets us apart, allowing us to support our sustainability initiatives with concrete, regularly updated information.”

Shawn Lankton, CEO of EnergyCAP, emphasized the importance of automation in sustainability efforts: “AFL’s success showcases the transformative power of automation in energy and sustainability data management. By streamlining manual processes and providing critical insights, EnergyCAP enables organizations to unlock significant savings while advancing their sustainability goals. AFL’s journey is a testament to how technology and data transparency can drive meaningful operational and environmental change.”

AFL’s transition from manual, labor-intensive processes to automated, data-driven practices has strengthened its sustainability credentials, proving that the right technology can make a substantial impact on both operational efficiency and sustainability performance.

As AFL continues to leverage EnergyCAP’s innovative capabilities, they demonstrate how organizations can turn external pressures into strategic advantages—achieving not only cost savings but also paving the way for a brighter, greener future.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, and fusion splicers. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

For more information, visit https://www.aflglobal.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and read our blog

About EnergyCAP

EnergyCAP is a leading provider of financial-grade energy and sustainability software. It empowers customers with full control and understanding of their energy and sustainability data to reduce emissions and drive savings. For over forty years, thousands of public and private institutions have been using EnergyCAP to streamline utility accounting processes, reduce resource consumption, and identify opportunities for sustainable operations. EnergyCAP helps customers who are drowning in paper bills, manual processes, and cumbersome spreadsheets and enables them to execute, analyze, and report on the energy and decarbonization projects needed to create a more sustainable world. Visit EnergyCAP.com to learn more.

