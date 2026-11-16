LISLE, Ill., Nov. 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Enkaytech is helping logistics companies simplify document processing and reduce repetitive manual work through its AI-powered Document Intelligence (DocIntel) solution, designed to streamline the process between receiving documents by email and updating the corresponding shipment records.



Image caption: Enkaytech logo.

For logistics companies, processing shipment and customs documents involves several manual steps, from reviewing incoming emails and attachments to extracting shipment information, matching documents with the correct CargoWise records, updating milestones, and attaching electronic documents. These repetitive tasks consume valuable operational time, limiting the team’s ability to focus on other critical operational activities.

Enkaytech is simplifying the process. With DocIntel, Enkaytech connects incoming email documents with configured CargoWise workflows. It uses AI to read document content, extract required information, identify matching shipment records, and perform configured updates.

REAL-WORLD SUCCESS: A LARGE LOGISTICS COMPANY (LLC) AUTOMATES DOCUMENT PROCESSING WITH AI

LLC partnered with Enkaytech to streamline its document processing operations using DocIntel. The results (measured over a thirty-day interval)?

496 pages processed across supported logistics documents

149 successful requests out of 175 total requests processed

1% fully successful processing rate

8 hours of manual effort saved

Read the full case study here: [Enkaytech Used AI to Automate Document Processing for Logistics]

WHY ENKAYTECH’S DOCINTEL STANDS OUT

AI-powered document processing – Reads email attachments and extracts required shipment information.

– Reads email attachments and extracts required shipment information. Automated shipment matching – Matches documents with the corresponding CargoWise shipment records.

– Matches documents with the corresponding CargoWise shipment records. Automated record updates – Updates configured fields, milestones, and electronic documents.

– Updates configured fields, milestones, and electronic documents. Multiple document types – Supports Arrival Notices, CBP Forms 3461, 7501, 7503, PODs, and POR documents.

– Supports Arrival Notices, CBP Forms 3461, 7501, 7503, PODs, and POR documents. Exception visibility – Identifies partially successful, skipped, and failed transactions for further investigation.

AVAILABLE ON MICROSOFT MARKETPLACE

“We’re pleased to welcome Enkaytech DocIntel for CargoWise Automation to Microsoft Marketplace,” said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. “Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products.”

Explore Enkaytech DocIntel on Microsoft Marketplace.

ABOUT ENKAYTECH

Enkaytech specializes in enterprise integration, cloud transformation, API management, and AI-driven automation, helping organizations modernize their operations, automate business processes, and improve operational efficiency. https://enkaytech.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marketing Team – Enkaytech

communications@enkaytech.com

630-857-9969

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News Source: Enkaytech