ABILENE, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ProfitMax Chemical has launched a new website: https://profitmaxchemical.com/. With a newly revamped web presence, ProfitMax Chemical aims to serve as an endurance resource for environmentally sensitive cleaning solutions by inspiring trust through educating.

ProfitMax Chemical is a training and sales company distributing environmentally sensitive cleaning products and the education on how to use them. Our stewarding process offers cleaning and sanitizing solutions individualized for each business. ProfitMax Chemical aims to serve as an endurance resource providing inviting and clean locations for all their customers.

From training and educating to the continued relationships and personalized products, ProfitMax Chemical aims to serve every client and connection as an endurance resource as:

– A resource for product awareness

– An informative pathway for purchasing

– A public and consumer education advocate

– A source of authority for training

As a 20-year established company of training, educating and sales in the cleaning industry, ProfitMax Chemical offers an ongoing array of environmentally sensitive products and services. When it comes to cleaning and sanitizing solutions, ProfitMax Chemical’s qualitative and quantitative Proof of Process centers around educating, selling and training on the products and their individualized applications.

The ProfitMax Chemical Proof of Process takes into account:

– Cost elements

– Product specifications

– Understanding the products

– The time it takes to clean

– Amount of product required to clean.

– Employee Training modules

– Management Education and Support.

– Environmental Impact

Tim Bluhm, ProfitMax Chemical VP of Sales and Service, says, “We are not going to tell you what you need to do or need to buy. We are here to share, steward and educate the individualized options and recommendations that we believe will serve you, your business and your bottom line.”

And Brian Bluhm, President and Founder, adds, “A proper, effective and strong cleaning program is often seen as secondary by many businesses. But in many if not most cases, it is the first thing a customer experiences. This is why our training adds a focus on taking care of the business, so that business can do more of the business it wants to.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the product, services and training ProfitMax Chemical Strategic offers and the methodology can now find that information on their newly launched website: https://profitmaxchemical.com/.

ProfitMax Chemical is headquartered at: 2073 FM 89 Buffalo Gap Road., Buffalo Gap, TX 79508.

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/_z8qvJU0XJc

News Source: ProfitMax Chemical