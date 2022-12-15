Eric Ojeda joins Alliance Group staff

ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Atlanta-based Alliance Group, a national IMO, announces the hire of 25-year industry veteran Eric Ojeda as their new Director of Sales Enablement. Ojeda (MAM, LUTCF, ACS, SSRI, ALMI), who previously spent 22 years at Ameritas in their life insurance division, brings a wealth of experience to a fast-growing organization.



Photo caption: Eric Ojeda.

“We’ve worked with Eric for many years and we know the skillset and unique abilities he brings to the table,” said Alliance Group CEO Lee Duncan. “Eric is going to plug right in and immediately provide additional value to our sales force and agency partners. His experience, product knowledge, and people skills are going to help him grease the skids for sales opportunities. Eric will be helping our agents find the best and most efficient route to getting their clients’ business placed quickly and with the best products and carriers to solve for their needs.”

Ojeda worked as an internal wholesaler for Ameritas’ career agent force before building a sales team that worked closely with their independent distribution, which is how he was first introduced to Alliance Group. In his new role, he’ll be working closely with Alliance Group’s Steve Walther, who serves as the Director of Sales and Distribution.

“Eric has had experience and enjoyed success in a variety of roles that make him a versatile and dynamic addition to the team,” said Walther. “He’s been an agent, he’s built a team, and he’s got a ton of knowledge with case design and getting business submitted and issued. We’re looking forward to leveraging that experience and we’re thrilled to have someone of his caliber on board.”

Ojeda’s official start date is December 12, 2022.

More information on Alliance Group and Living Benefits life insurance is available on their website, https://www.alliancegrouplife.com/.

