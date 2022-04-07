STILLWATER, Okla., April 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Z-Team, a mortgage banking branch based in Stillwater, Oklahoma, has joined independent mortgage company Sente Mortgage, the company announced today. Branch Manager Eric Zanotelli and his team bring deep industry knowledge and a commitment to exceptional, accessible, and engaging service to the Oklahoma market and beyond.

“I chose to move my team and join Sente Mortgage because of values alignment, a shared commitment to supporting financial education, and a customer-focused mindset,” said Zanotelli. “I am beyond thrilled to be part of such a fabulous organization. I can’t wait for our clients to experience our truly unmatched customer service as we help make their home dreams possible.”

With a focus on core values and the promise of creating financial possibility for clients and partners, residents across Oklahoma will benefit from the Z-Team’s highly personalized mortgage services, bolstered by Sente Mortgage’s 5-star home lending experience.

“Key to our growth is welcoming new branches that share our core values, since that’s at the heart of what makes our company so different for the clients and partners trusting us with the home buying journey,” said Tom Rhodes, CEO of Sente Mortgage. “We’re excited to have found that with our newest branch in Stillwater, The Z-Team, and to bring our unparalleled five-star experience to this new market.”

In addition to Oklahoma, Sente Mortgage is licensed in Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, and Tennessee. To learn more about the Sente Mortgage Stillwater branch, access educational and financial resources, or find the right Mortgage Banker for your upcoming home purchase, visit https://www.sentemortgage.com/locations/.

About Sente Mortgage:

Sente Mortgage is a leading independent mortgage bank focused on creating financial possibility. Since its founding in 2007, the company has been committed to delivering a five-star experience for every client, with a team of expert Mortgage Bankers dedicated to finding the right mortgage products to meet each client’s needs. Sente Mortgage has been recognized three times as one of the nation’s fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list, has landed on the Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Houston Business Journals’ “Best Places to Work” lists, and has been a two-time recipient of the Austin Business Journal’s “Fast 50” list. The company is headquartered in Austin.

