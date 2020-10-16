AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sente Mortgage has helped over 20,000 families and individuals make their homeownership dreams a reality as of September 2020, the company announced today.

“We formed Sente as a different kind of mortgage company, committed to financial possibility,” said Tom Rhodes, CEO of Sente Mortgage. “In our early days, we could have only dreamed of reaching a milestone like this. We’ve impacted more than 20,000 lives and families, but what’s equally rewarding is that we’ve done it with the highest caliber of service.”

Sente is an industry outlier with thousands of five-star reviews, across platforms, for the company and its branches. Rhodes attributes this level of feedback to Sente’s purpose-driven culture based on core values and a teamwork mindset.

“We’re deliberate in everything we do — from how we approach growth, to how we treat each other internally and the value we provide borrowers,” said Rhodes. “We’re honored and excited to continue supporting our clients in the many years to come.”

The Austin-headquartered independent mortgage company has branches across the south-central region and is actively expanding across the country.

About Sente Mortgage:

Sente Mortgage is a leading independent mortgage bank that creates financial possibility. The company’s team of expert Loan Officers is dedicated to finding the right mortgage products for each client’s individual needs. Since its founding, Sente has been recognized three times as one of the nation’s fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list, as well as twice on NerdWallet’s “Top Austin Mortgage Lenders List” and the Austin Business Journal’s Top 10 places to Work, Medium Category.

