BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Music education platform Soundfly and experimental producer and composer Jlin have teamed up to launch an online course covering Jlin’s artistic process and approach to creating groundbreaking rhythmic music. Jerrilynn Patton, who performs as Jlin, came up through the Midwest’s footwork scene, and has evolved into one of the most innovative electronic producers working today. “Jlin: Rhythm, Variation, & Vulnerability” is available as part of Soundfly’s subscription library of creative music courses. The course provides an inspiring look at how Jlin thinks about music production and seeks to help upcoming artists pinpoint and nurture the unique elements in their own sound.

Jlin is a constantly-transforming electronic artist whose work carries a complex, unpredictable rhythmic signature. Music publication Pitchfork has called Jlin’s work “a gorgeous and overwhelming piece of musical architecture, an epic treatise on where rhythm comes from and where it can go,” and Spin magazine described it as “the future of progressive club music.”

Pitchfork has put all three of her full-length releases on their Best New Music and Best Electronic Music lists. Jlin’s collaborators include musical artists Björk, St. Vincent, Martin Gore, Max Richter, choreographer Wayne MacGregor, and many more. Her driving, percussive music is used extensively for dance and fashion, with placements in Paris Fashion Week shows for Rick Owens, Chanel, Burberry, and Adidas.

“Jlin: Rhythm, Variation, & Vulnerability” features 16 videos, along with readings, practical exercises, creative prompts, and a Slack group for feedback and support. The course takes a high-level look at the role that vulnerability plays in Jlin’s music-making and how embracing difficult creative moments can fuel originality. Students will come away with a more profound understanding of rhythmic variation and the inspiration to make their own music less predictable.

Soundfly CEO Ian Temple said of making the course, “Jlin’s mindset and approach are unlike any we’ve presented on Soundfly before. Her process is deeply vulnerable and painstakingly precise, which leads to a sound that’s brimming with complex ideas. I hope students will walk away with a new perspective on how to keep their music fresh and surprising.”

Describing her intention behind the course, Jlin said, “I want to share my journey with other artists as honestly as I can. I see the hurdles you encounter in making music as some of the most important parts of the process. I think it’s crucial to share that struggle. In this course, I’m exploring my process as vulnerably as I can. I hope that something in my journey helps other artists in their own.”

Learn more: https://soundfly.com/courses/jlin-rhythm-variation-vulnerability

About Soundfly

Soundfly offers creative courses for curious musicians looking to spark their creativity, expand their skill set, and discover new sounds. Students can subscribe to Soundfly’s library of in-depth courses on topics ranging from songwriting to hip-hop production, or take their music learning to the next level with Soundfly’s custom mentorship program, pairing students one-on-one with an expert to achieve a personal goal.

Learn more: https://soundfly.com/

MULTIMEDIA:

Trailer Video: https://youtu.be/7Hgm_jsgusU

Press Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1s1PX6C6VLzMT_yGiMn29t9ztnZkW_NWl

Soundfly Logos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/17JLXAH0bmHOQHOG2UhevPr6vaovRgEPQ?usp=sharing

News Source: Soundfly