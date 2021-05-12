MIAMI, Fla., May 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, Expetitle announces a service expansion into Texas via a strategic partnership with Nada to offer a streamlined and centralized home closing transaction.

Now more than ever, homebuyers are seeking a more technology-enhanced approach within the real estate industry. Expetitle employs unique closing technology and seasoned title agents to simplify transactions; helping agents and brokers minimize time spent on transaction management and maximize client-agent relationship enhancement. With Nada, real estate owners save thousands on fees and discover new ways to build and grow real estate wealth, starting with their own home. Together, these two tech startups empower real estate agents, buyers and sellers to make a better customer experience for their clients.

“Our joint-venture with Expetitle enables us to bring our title and escrow service fully online and to vertically scale this service to new markets,” said Micah Lindsey, Vice President of Operations. “Nada shares Expetitle’s vision to bring the entire real estate experience online and to streamline the process for consumers.”

“We are excited to join forces with Nada to combine their affordable, tech-enabled, streamlined home search and selection process with our leading-edge technology and closing services to renew the homeowner service relationship,” said Sean Daly, Chief Executive Officer of Expetitle.

About Expetitle

Expetitle is a multi-state title company that delivers fully digital and hybrid closings through one secure collaborative platform that adds transparency to the entire closing process. Founded in January 2019 and based in Miami, FL with satellite offices in Dallas, TX. Expetitle’s mission is to provide a better, transparent closing experience for buyers, sellers, and their agents and brokers. Today’s consumer is used to doing everything on their phone in real-time, why should buying a home be any different? To learn more about Expetitle, visit http://www.expetitle.com/.

About Nada

Nada is a vertically integrated real estate services & technology platform that offers residential realty, insurance, title, and financial services to retail consumers and real estate investors–making real estate ownership more accessible and affordable for everyone. By integrating all services into a single digital solution, Nada is able to deliver a full-service listing to homeowners for as low as $0 to sell their home when they also buy their next one with Nada. For more information about Nada, visit http://www.nadahomes.com/.

News Source: Expetitle