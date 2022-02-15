CLEVELAND, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fairport Wealth is pleased to announce Beech Brook, a local behavioral health agency that empowers children and their families, as its 2022 Community Beacon. It is especially important to support the mental health needs of children and adolescents this year, and we are proud to assist Beech Brook’s mission.

Beech Brook: Helping Families Thrive Since 1852

Beech Brook was founded 170 years ago after a cholera epidemic left many children homeless—and the non-profit continues to help children and their families thrive. Beech Brook’s President and CEO, Thomas Royer says, “We’re committed to delivering on our founders’ mission for today’s most vulnerable children and families, and for generations to come.” Fairport’s Managing Partner, Ken Coleman adds, “Our mission, like Beech Brook’s, is to inspire families, and we are happy to be a part of their anniversary celebration.” Throughout the year, Beech Brook will empower Fairport and Luma Wealth families by providing educational resources about mental health.

Fairport and Luma Wealth: Joining the Mission

CMO, Kristen Lucas says, “Fairport and Luma Wealth team members are eager to support Beech Brook’s events throughout the year, including its spring fundraiser, 5k and Family Fun Run, and other volunteer opportunities. And our clients, who share our commitment to support the community, will be invited to join us!” Tom Seifert, an Advisor at Fairport and Luma Wealth, is an avid Beech Brook supporter and has provided leadership on the Board of Directors for over a decade.

About Fairport Wealth

Fairport Wealth provides comprehensive wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and guides them through life’s transitions. Clients value our depth of talent and experience, along with our collaborative and approachable style. For more information, visit https://fairportwealth.com/.

About Luma Wealth

Luma Wealth Advisors is a division of Fairport Wealth that provides women and their families personalized wealth planning, experienced investment management, and a supportive, enriching community where they can learn, connect, and celebrate with other women. For more information, visit https://lumawealth.com/.

