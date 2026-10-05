SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen Corporation, a leading provider of fingerprint recognition technology, today announced that the FIDO Alliance has certified SecuGen’s Unity™ 20 FIDO2 fingerprint security key. The key is FIDO® Certified for FIDO2 at Authenticator Security Assurance Level 1. It creates and stores passkeys for passwordless, phishing-resistant sign-in to compatible websites and applications.



Image caption: SecuGen Corporation.

When the Unity 20 FIDO2 is used to sign in with a passkey, it requires the user to match their fingerprint with a fingerprint registered on the key. Fingerprint matching and handling happen only inside the key, which means fingerprint data neither leaves the key nor gets sent to the computer, to websites, or to the cloud.

The key is built on SecuGen’s flagship U20-ASF fingerprint platform and its U20-A optical sensor used in the company’s top-of-the-line readers, which are FBI certified for U.S. federal identity verification (PIV) programs and are deployed in national identity programs in other countries. The hardened glass platen resists scratches, impact, corrosion, and electrostatic shock. Smart Capture™ technology helps the sensor match dry, moist, aged, and scarred fingers, even in bright light.

“A touch merely tells a security key that someone is present. But a fingerprint match tells that someone is verified,” said Won Lee, CEO at SecuGen Corporation. “We built the Unity 20 FIDO2 with the same optical sensor as our highest-quality fingerprint readers. FIDO certification gives our partners independent confirmation that the key meets FIDO security requirements and works with FIDO2 websites and identity platforms.”

“Our reseller partners told us they needed a FIDO2 security key as more websites and identity platforms accept passkeys,” said Dan Riley, Vice President of Engineering at SecuGen. “The Unity 20 FIDO2 completed the conformance and interoperability tests required for certification.”

Unity 20 FIDO2 at a glance

Certification: FIDO® Certified, FIDO2 (CTAP v2.1), Authenticator Security Assurance Level 1 (L1), Enterprise Security Profile, Type: Roaming authenticator (hardware security key)

User verification: Fingerprint match on the key

Capacity: Up to 10 fingerprints and up to 255 passkeys

Privacy: Fingerprints are matched and stored only on the key

Availability

SecuGen plans to make the Unity 20 FIDO2 available in the fourth quarter of 2026 through SecuGen and its worldwide reseller network. Resellers and integrators can request evaluation units now at sales@secugen.com.

About SecuGen

SecuGen Corporation is a leading provider of fingerprint recognition technology for physical and information security. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in California, USA, SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint sensors, OEM components, development kits, biometric software, and ready-to-use PC peripherals. SecuGen products are trusted worldwide across industries including financial services, government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and more. Known for durability, accuracy, and affordability, SecuGen is committed to continuous innovation, rigorous quality standards (ISO 9001:2015 certified), and robust developer support.

SecuGen, Smart Capture, and Unity are trademarks or registered trademarks of SecuGen Corporation in the United States and other countries. FIDO® is a trademark (registered in numerous countries) of FIDO Alliance, Inc. All other marks may be the property of their respective owners. Learn more: https://secugen.com/.

News Source: SecuGen Corporation