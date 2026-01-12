SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SecuGen Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of biometric fingerprint readers, today announced that it will be exhibiting at MOSIP Connect 2026, taking place February 11–13, 2026, in Rabat, Morocco. At the event, SecuGen will demonstrate its soon to be released MOSIP L1–compliant authentication device, a smart fingerprint reader designed to support national ID and large-scale identity authentication programs.



Image caption: SecuGen Corporation.

MOSIP Connect 2026 brings together governments, system integrators, technology providers, and ecosystem partners involved in the adoption and deployment of MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) – an open, standards-based platform for building secure, interoperable national digital identity systems.

SecuGen’s new MOSIP L1 authentication device is a secure, high-performance fingerprint reader engineered to meet MOSIP’s stringent Level 1 (L1) requirements. The device is designed for use in authentication, verification, and identity-enabled service delivery scenarios, providing reliable biometric capture, strong security, and interoperability within MOSIP-based identity ecosystems.

“MOSIP is rapidly becoming a foundational platform for national ID programs around the world,” said Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen Corporation. “We are excited to demonstrate our new MOSIP L1 authentication device at MOSIP Connect 2026 and to support governments and solution providers with a proven, secure fingerprint reader manufactured by SecuGen.”

With more than two decades of experience in biometric innovation, SecuGen designs and manufactures fingerprint readers used globally in civil ID, law enforcement, physical access control, and logical access applications. The company’s participation in MOSIP Connect 2026 underscores its commitment to open standards and scalable digital identity solutions.

Attendees of MOSIP Connect 2026 are invited to visit SecuGen at the exhibition area to see live demonstrations of the MOSIP L1 authentication device and to discuss deployment scenarios and partnership opportunities. More information about the event is available at https://connect.mosip.io.

About SecuGen Corporation

SecuGen Corporation ( https://secugen.com ) is a leading provider of fingerprint recognition technology for physical and information security. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in California, USA, SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint sensors, OEM components, development kits, biometric software, and ready-to-use PC peripherals. SecuGen products are trusted worldwide across industries including financial services, government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and more. Known for durability, accuracy, and affordability, SecuGen is committed to continuous innovation, rigorous quality standards (ISO 9001:2015 certified), and robust developer support.

