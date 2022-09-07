DENVER, Colo., Sept. 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced that Financial Center First Credit Union (FCFCU) has selected ACES’ flagship audit platform ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to support quality control (QC) audits for FCFCU’s consumer lending channels.



Image Caption: ACES Quality Management.

“As a credit union, delivering value back to members is of the utmost importance, and part of that equation is ensuring loan quality is of the highest standards,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “ACES enables FCFCU to easily assess and improve the quality of its consumer lending production, thus upholding its commitment to excellence in member service.”

ACES supports FCFCU’s quality assurance, quality control and internal audit processes across all its consumer lending channels. ACES flexible technology allows FCFCU to track loan quality and effectively and quickly identify, communicate and remediate exceptions with ease.

“ACES has significantly improved the ability of our internal quality assurance program to identify, communicate and remediate exceptions quickly for both new member accounts and our consumer lending division,” said Jennifer Rue, chief risk officer at FCFCU.

About FCFU

For 69 years, Financial Center First Credit Union has been serving its members and the community of Central Indiana. FCFCU is a member-owned, not-for-profit, co-operative whose members receive financial benefits in the form of lower loan rates, higher savings rates, and lower fees than banks. For more information, visit https://www.fcfcu.com/.

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 retail banks; and

1 of the top 3 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology®, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

News Source: ACES Quality Management