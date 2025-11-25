FirstClose Appoints Adam Nicholson as Director of Professional Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FirstClose™, a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, today announced the appointment of Adam Nicholson as director of professional services. Nicholson will lead the company’s implementation operations, including project delivery, process optimization and cross-functional coordination to enhance the customer experience.



In this new position, Nicholson will oversee implementation strategy, guide project scopes and timelines, establish policies and standard operating procedures, and collaborate with executive leadership to ensure delivery frameworks align with organizational objectives. He will also support the refinement of onboarding practices and client-driven product enhancements to strengthen adoption and long-term value for lenders.

“Adam brings a deep background in professional services leadership across mortgage and financial technology,” said Tedd Smith, co-founder and chief executive officer of FirstClose. “His ability to build strong teams, streamline processes and deliver measurable results will help us further accelerate implementation efficiency and reinforce the value lenders experience when partnering with FirstClose.”

Nicholson has more than 12 years of experience directing implementation, customer success and professional services teams within the fintech sector. He most recently served as an enterprise client success manager at Blend. He previously held director-level roles at Polly and SimpleNexus, where he led implementation groups, established onboarding processes, reduced delivery timelines and collaborated with product and engineering teams to support customer-driven improvements. Earlier in his career, Nicholson spent six years in software implementation leadership roles at Accenture, developing deep expertise in mortgage technology, regulatory compliance and system integration.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company’s mission is to increase profitability and reduce cost for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist the lender’s borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit firstclose.com.

