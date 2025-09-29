AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FirstClose™, Inc., a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, today announced a certified integration with Optimal Blue that connects FirstClose’s point-of-sale (POS) platform to Optimal Blue’s product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine. The integration builds on FirstClose’s ability to reduce home equity closing times from 45 days to 10 or fewer, while also giving lenders access to Optimal Blue’s trusted pricing and eligibility data. Together, these capabilities position lenders to better serve growing demand for home equity lines and second mortgages in today’s purchase-slow market.



Through the integration, lenders can provide borrowers with a seamless, branded application experience that combines FirstClose’s real-time property data and eligibility information with Optimal Blue’s accurate, lender-specific pricing. Together, these capabilities deliver a transparent process where consumers see precise loan options and rates while navigating their application.

“By integrating our point-of-sale experience with Optimal Blue’s pricing engine, lenders can now deliver borrowers a faster, simpler and more transparent path to access their home equity,” said Tedd Smith, chief executive officer of FirstClose.

“Americans are holding tremendous amounts of home equity, and this integration gives lenders a seamless path to present borrowers with real-time, accurate pricing information from Optimal Blue,” said Mike Vough, head of corporate strategy at Optimal Blue. “By creating more transparency of product and pricing for homeowners, lenders are better positioned to help borrowers take advantage of home equity opportunities.”

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company’s mission is to increase profitability and reduce cost for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist the lender’s borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit https://www.firstclose.com/.

