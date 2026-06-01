AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FirstClose™, a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced today that David Bolin, vice president of marketing, has been named a 2026 HousingWire Marketing Leader, recognizing his strategic vision, measurable business impact and ability to translate complex lending technology into compelling market narratives.



Image caption: FirstClose VP of marketing David Bolin named 2026 HousingWire Marketing Leader.

Bolin was selected for his role in transforming FirstClose’s marketing function into a measurable growth engine, scaling the team from one to eight members and building the infrastructure needed to support demand generation, product marketing and brand at scale. Under his leadership, marketing now generates 65% of the company’s total pipeline, demonstrating a clear and sustained impact on company growth.

“Being recognized as a HousingWire Marketing Leader is a reflection of what our entire team has built together,” Bolin said. “Our focus has always been on translating the real value of FirstClose’s platform into stories and strategies that resonate with lenders. When marketing drives meaningful pipeline and helps grow the business, that’s when you know you’ve built something that works.”

Bolin joined FirstClose with 20 years of experience in fintech and mortgage technology, bringing a distinct ability to align brand, product positioning, public relations and communications under a single strategic vision. His tenure coincided with a period of heightened demand for home equity solutions, and he ensured the company was positioned to seize the opportunity, aligning marketing, product and sales to promote FirstClose’s advantages in speed, automation and borrower experience.

A key element of his leadership has been a focus on customer storytelling. Bolin led the development of a robust case study program that highlights measurable outcomes for lenders, including reductions in loan turnaround time of up to 65% and instances in which clients moved home equity from a secondary offering to their primary product. These narratives have helped differentiate FirstClose’s platform, which is used by more than 225 financial institutions and supports $129 billion in funded loans.

Bolin has also strengthened FirstClose’s positioning within the broader lending ecosystem, elevating messaging around strategic integrations and partnerships and reinforcing the company’s role in modern lending infrastructure.

“David has done an exceptional job building a marketing function that is deeply connected to our business strategy and the real-world challenges our customers face,” said Tedd Smith, chief executive officer of FirstClose. “This recognition is well deserved and reflects his ability to connect product innovation, market demand and customer success into a story that sets FirstClose apart.”

The HousingWire Marketing Leaders award recognizes marketing executives across the mortgage and real estate finance industries who have demonstrated excellence in strategy, campaign execution, brand building and measurable business impact. More information about the award and this year’s honorees is available at housingwire.com.

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company’s mission is to increase profitability and reduce costs for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist their borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit firstclose.com.

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Lindsey Neal

Depth for FirstClose

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News Source: FirstClose