HONG KONG, July 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FlexClip, the leading online video and presentation creation platform developed by PearlMountain Limited, has launched a special back-to-school campaign. In partnership with Student Beans, FlexClip is offering a 40% discount on all subscription plans to students, teachers, and graduates. As part of this campaign, participants in the education discount can also claim 700 AI credits for free.



Image caption: FlexClip Back to School Offer.

“We are excited to partner with Student Beans to offer this special discount,” said Candy, FlexClip’s Marketing Manager. “We aim to help students and educators unlock their creativity and meet their video production and presentation needs as they start the new academic year.”

FlexClip Education Discount:

FlexClip has teamed with Student Beans, the leading student loyalty network, to offer a 40% discount on all FlexClip subscription plans for verified students, teachers, and graduates. This initiative aims to make tools more accessible. Students can use FlexClip to enhance their presentations and create captivating academic videos, while teachers can utilize it to develop engaging educational content and instructional materials. Graduates, on the other hand, can leverage FlexClip to build professional portfolios and showcase their skills when job hunting.

To benefit from this offer, visit the FlexClip Education Discount page, verify your status through Student Beans, and instantly access the 40% discount.

Free Bonus Offer:

Alongside the discount, FlexClip offers a complimentary bonus of 700 AI credits with every subscription purchase, free of charge. Customers can redeem this bonus during the back-to-school season by emailing their order details to FlexClip.

The campaign is valid from now until September 30, 2024.

About FlexClip:

FlexClip is a leading video creation tool that offers an easy-to-use video editing and creation experience. It helps students and educators create high-quality video content effortlessly, supporting their development in academic and creative fields.

