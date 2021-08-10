HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In today’s digital world, explainer videos have become extremely popular for their affordability and proven effectiveness in growing a business. PearlMountain, a multimedia software development company founded in 2006, enables businesses to create engaging explainer videos with its FlexClip video creation platform. At FlexClip, creating a pro-looking explainer video is easier than ever with a huge library of templates, stock videos, text animations, overlays, and animated elements.

FlexClip’s explainer video maker is an easy-to-use tool that works in simple steps. It provides a diverse range of ready-made templates perfect for any business, from real estate to education. FlexClip is equally applicable for a product or service demo, company presentation, agency introduction, or a video for social media marketing. This powerful tool has everything needed.

Users can simply select a template that reflects their brand and add some personality to it with a selection of customization options. With drag and drop ease, users can add photos, video clips, logos, text effects, and animated elements to make explainer videos as unique as they are engaging. Users can choose from the music library of more than 100,000 licensed songs to give the explainer video the sound it deserves.

“Explainer videos play a key role in today’s content marketing strategy,” said Lin Xiao, CEO and founder of FlexClip. “We offer an accessible, easy, and affordable way for everyone to turn their content into an engaging video in minutes. Now you don’t need to pay thousands of dollars or spend hours to get a compelling explainer video for your business. Our explainer video maker walks you through the process of producing a professional explainer video efficiently and flexibly.”

Thanks to FlexClip, it’s no longer a complicated and challenging task to create informative explainer videos that get messages across easily. In just a few minutes, business owners can generate a great video that can be used on their website, product landing page, for email marketing, social media posts, and paid ads. It’s ease of use makes it especially beneficial for those with little to no video editing experience.

Learn more at: https://www.flexclip.com/learn/create-product-explainer-videos.html

About FlexClip

FlexClip, a browser-based video maker platform developed by PearlMountain Limited, provides one-stop video services that help novice users and professionals make tutorials, video trailers, explainer videos, presentations, social media videos, etc. with ease. FlexClip is used and loved by millions of people around the globe.

For more information, please visit https://www.flexclip.com or connect with FlexClip on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

MULTIMEDIA:

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0810s2p-flexclip-300dpi.jpg

News Source: PearlMountain Limited