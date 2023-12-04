BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 4, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale (POS), today announced the launch of Floify Broker Edition, an easy-to-use, one-stop lending platform for mortgage brokers.



Image Caption: Floify logo.

“Floify Broker Edition is born out of a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by mortgage brokers, which include juggling a burdensome administrative workload, regulatory compliance and multiple technologies with minimal support,” said Floify President and General Manager Sofia Rossato. “The platform is designed to make mortgage lending easier and more cost-effective while enabling mortgage brokers to provide a sleek and intuitive loan management portal for borrowers.”

Built on the foundation of the classic Floify POS platform, Broker Edition has been thoughtfully configured to make managing loans simpler at an accessible price point. Floify’s borrower-friendly interface increases application pull-through, while rule-based automations promote operational efficiency by performing rote tasks and advancing loans behind the scenes.

Broker Edition comes equipped with four pillar features that enable brokers to use the platform in lieu of a traditional loan origination system (LOS) or as a complement to their existing LOS.

Mortgage Call Reports (MCR) functionality allows brokers to swiftly generate mandatory NMLS reporting documentation and export reports by quarter, year and state, streamlining a burdensome compliance requirement.

functionality allows brokers to swiftly generate mandatory NMLS reporting documentation and export reports by quarter, year and state, streamlining a burdensome compliance requirement. Dual Automated Underwriting System (AUS) functionality enables brokers to order AUS findings from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and view findings side-by-side to identify documentation requirements and counsel borrowers more effectively.

functionality enables brokers to order AUS findings from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and view findings side-by-side to identify documentation requirements and counsel borrowers more effectively. A Product Pricing Engine (PPE) integration with Lender Price’s PPE automatically syncs borrower 1003 data so brokers can provide accurate, real-time pricing quotes.

with Lender Price’s PPE automatically syncs borrower 1003 data so brokers can provide accurate, real-time pricing quotes. A United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) integration enables brokers to electronically submit loan applications to UWM, substantially expediting the loan submission process.

“Brokers deserve access to the same quality tools as their enterprise lender colleagues and Floify Broker Edition provides exactly that,” said Rossato. “We are proud to offer a complete lending platform that makes financing homes easier for brokers and the borrowers they serve.”

About Floify

Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company’s website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.

