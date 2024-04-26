SPRING, Texas, April 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Houston, we don’t have a foot care problem — now that Modern Foot & Ankle has moved into the Lone Star State. The podiatric group originated in Florida and has a strong presence in Tampa, Orlando, and Palm Beach. But with its recent acquisition of a clinic in Spring, Texas, Modern Foot & Ankle enters a watershed moment.



According to Erika Correa, the vice president of operations for Texas, expanding to a new state has been a pivotal and ambitious undertaking—one that reshapes the group’s identity and reaffirms its commitment to broadening access to exceptional podiatric healthcare.

“We view the expansion as a remarkable opportunity to extend our unique brand of high-quality, technology-driven, and patient-centric care to even more individuals,” she elaborated. “We’re excited for Texans to experience the superior level of service that defines Modern Foot & Ankle.”

The podiatric field is growing quickly in Texas, continued Correa, which is home to many state-of-the-art facilities and hospitals. She added that the group is “always looking for ways to expand both geographically and technologically, so Texas is the perfect place for growth.”

Located outside of Houston at 2616 FM 2920 Road in Spring, the group’s newest clinic was originally founded more than 25 years ago by Robert J. Moore III, DPM, a board-certified podiatric surgeon. Dr. Moore will stay on as the office’s sole practitioner, as his dedication to patient care and ties to the area make him an invaluable addition to the Modern Foot & Ankle team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Moore and his staff to the MFA family,” said Correa. “His values align perfectly with ours, and we look forward to working together to continue providing top-tier podiatric services to the Spring community.”

Dr. Moore says he shares her enthusiasm and is excited to introduce the group’s reputation for excellence to Texas. He plans to leverage the organization’s resources to promote foot and ankle wellness in innovative ways.

“I can think of no better partner than Modern Foot & Ankle to expand what we have created here in Spring to other parts of Houston and Texas,” said Dr. Moore. “The confluence of our office’s commitment to strong relationships and MFA’s technological and operational expertise makes us an unstoppable force.”

Though the Spring clinic officially transitioned into a Modern Foot & Ankle location this month, the group has immediate plans to launch more offices in Texas. Correa says the leadership team is in the early stages of opening another clinic in the Houston area and intends to grow rapidly from there.

“Convenience is key to our healthcare model,” she explained. “We prioritize convenience by not only offering multiple locations within each serviced area but also by providing extended office hours and access to on-site diagnostic equipment. This ensures our physicians can deliver swift and comprehensive assessments and enables our patients to prioritize their foot health without compromising their busy lives.”

Patients of the Spring clinic can expect to receive the group’s signature experience: compassionate care complemented by excellent customer service. With a focus on education and fostering strong doctor-patient relationships, Dr. Moore and Modern Foot & Ankle are dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal foot health and improve their overall well-being.

“I eagerly anticipate the ongoing opportunity to treat and educate my community for years to come,” said Dr. Moore. “With MFA on board, our journey promises to elevate even further, ensuring enhanced care for all.”

For appointments and inquiries, patients can visit book.mfahealth.com or call 1-844-MODERN9.

