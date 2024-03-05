SPRING HILL, Fla., March 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Modern Foot & Ankle has entered Hernando County. A top Spring Hill, Florida, podiatrist, Donald Adamov, DPM, recently joined Modern Foot & Ankle, which now operates the location of his former clinic. Dr. Adamov will continue to serve as the sole practitioner of the office while leveraging the group’s advanced resources to better help his established and new patients.



Image caption: Donald Adamov, DPM.

Dr. Adamov says he eagerly welcomed the opportunity to join the renowned Florida healthcare group. “I am excited to tap into the resources that the group can provide to continue to deliver exceptional care to my patients,” he said. “I look forward to caring for my neighbors and friends for years to come.”

Additionally, Dr. Adamov feels that his practice philosophy aligns with Modern Foot & Ankle’s approach.

“I have already met with the management of this group, and they share the same approach that I do, which is to put the patient first,” he explained. “Too many practices are being more and more driven by the money-first approach. It’s refreshing to work with a group that keeps patient well-being a top priority.”

Dr. Adamov brings more than 20 years of expertise to Modern Foot & Ankle and specializes in bunion surgery and minimally-invasive procedures. He has been a trusted podiatric resource in Spring Hill for the past 10 years.

“Many of my patients return years later and send family members to me as well, which makes me feel good as a provider,” Dr. Adamov shared.

Modern Foot & Ankle’s expansion into Hernando County represents its dedication to bringing high-quality, patient-focused care to new and different areas. Located at 10441 Quality Drive in Spring Hill, this addition also marks a significant milestone: it is the group’s 17th clinic. The other locations are spread throughout Tampa Bay, Orlando, and Palm Beach, Florida.

For appointments and inquiries, patients can visit http://book.mfahealth.com/ or call 1-844-MODERN9.

About Modern Foot & Ankle®:

Through Big-City Technology. Small-Town Care.® Modern Foot & Ankle is reshaping the patient experience and curating a progressive model for podiatric healthcare. Our physicians provide comprehensive medical and surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions in clinics across Florida. With 24/7 online booking and check-in, extended office hours, advanced on-site equipment, and cutting-edge treatment options, Modern Foot & Ankle serves patients efficiently, comfortably, and on their schedule. For more information, visit https://www.modernfootankle.com/.

