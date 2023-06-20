SYOSSET, N.Y., June 20, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fluid Metering, Inc., a pioneer in design and manufacturing of high-performance fluid handling solutions, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Premier Control Technologies Limited (PCT) as the new distributor of precision fluid control solutions throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland.



Fluid Metering, Inc., and PCT are well aligned with their company ethos, at the forefront is collaboration with both its suppliers and customers to ensure all expectations are met working within the science and laboratory segments, as well as the broader life sciences sector. Foremost, this alliance allows us to be well placed to be your partner of choice for your next project or OEM requirement.

“PCT are proud to be the partner of choice for Fluid Metering Inc, the technical and commercial needs of UK and Irish customers can now be met with local service and support,” says James Kybird, Managing Director at Premier Control Technologies Limited. “Based in Hethel, Norfolk, our sales office remains the first point of contact with business development managers placed throughout the UK offering market and product expertise for customer applications requiring engineering support.”

“Fluid Metering, Inc. is excited to have found a partner within the UK and Ireland that shares FMI’s commitment to customer service and will be able to further our customer’s success in those markets with local support,” says Sean Madden, Vice President of Commercial & Product Development at Fluid Metering, Inc.

About Fluid Metering Inc.:

Fluid Metering continues to be a leader in the manufacturing of valve-less ceramic dispensers and metering pumps with strategic focus in the life science market space. Proudly, incorporating over 64 years of OEM design and experience to meet customer specific application requirements with Accuracy, Precision & Reliability!

Learn more at: https://www.fluidmetering.com/

