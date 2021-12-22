SYOSSET, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fluid Metering Inc., a pioneer in the design and manufacture of high precision microfluidic solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Sean Madden to Vice President, Commercial and Product Development. Sean’s new responsibilities are aligned with the company’s business interests that encompass accelerating growth through expanding Fluid Metering’s presence in new geographies, account management leadership, and innovating to unique customer requirements in a highly responsive manner.

Sean brings over 9 years of engineering, sales, and marketing to his new role, with two of those years as Director, Product Development at Fluid Metering. Prior to joining Fluid Metering, Sean gained expertise in developing advanced motion control fluid technology and managing key accounts at IMI Norgren. He is a graduate of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and holds an MBA and M.S. in Engineering Management from Western New England University.

“Sean brings a unique blend of design and commercial experience to his new role,” stated Meath Dunne, President of Fluid Metering. “These skills will be advantageous to Fluid Metering, as we continue to prioritize growth in the Medical Life Sciences Industry.”

About Fluid Metering Inc.

Fluid Metering, Inc. pioneered the first patented valve-less rotating and reciprocating piston metering pump concept delivering pumping excellence and precise fluid control for Laboratory, Industrial, Process and OEM applications. Fluid Metering’s Engineering Team incorporates 60 years of OEM design experience to meet specific customer and application requirements with Accuracy, Precision & Reliability!

