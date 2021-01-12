SYOSSET, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fluid Metering Inc. welcomes Dickson Ong as Business Development Manager – North America. Dickson will be the lead account manager of all North American key OEM accounts and will be responsible for growing business in North America by building relationships with FMI channel partners and strategic OEMs in the Life Science markets.

Dickson brings over ten years of application, new product development, application/sustaining engineering, and sales experience. In these roles, Dickson supported the global sales team in the launch of syringe pumps, led technical product training and application support, reviewed new projects by identifying technical feasibility for new applications, launched new precision fluid delivery platforms, designed a syringe pump, developed test plans, and led various other value-added engineering projects.

Dickson has extensive experience in Design Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (DFMEA), Process Failure Mode Effects Analysis (PFMEA), Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP), Lean Manufacturing, and sheet metal and die/sand casting design. Dickson holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Robert Morin, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Fluid Metering, states “Dickson’s wealth of knowledge in microfluidic application, tech savvy skills and commitment to the highest standards of customer focus makes him and ideal fit for Business Development Manager. We are thrilled Dickson has joined the Commercial Team at Fluid Metering, Inc.”

About Fluid Metering Inc.

Fluid Metering, Inc. pioneered the first patented valve-less rotating and reciprocating piston metering pump concept delivering pumping excellence and precise fluid control for Laboratory, Industrial, Process and OEM applications. Fluid Metering’s Engineering Team incorporates 60 years of OEM design experience to meet specific customer and application requirements with Accuracy, Precision & Reliability!

Learn more at: https://www.fluidmetering.com/

Media Contact Information:

Name: Denise Sternbach

Phone: 516-922-6050 xt.113

Denise.Sternbach@fluidmetering.com

News Source: Fluid Metering Inc