HONG KONG, China, July 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Do you want to access Geo-restricted apps and games without the location restriction? Or would you like to change the geographic location to fool your friends into thinking you are somewhere else? Well, try using MockGo from Foneazy Studio to transport your GPS location to anywhere in the world without having to jailbreak the device. It works with all location-based apps, such as Pokemon Go, Ingress, Life360, Fitness app, Facebook, etc.

MockGo Key Features:

1. Simulate GPS Movement Along a Specified Route and at a Specified Speed

You can choose to drive, walk or cycle virtually. This type of specific GPS movement comes in handy for games like Pokémon Go because it is more convincing and may even give you more chances to capture more Pokémon on the route you have chosen.

2. Two-Spot Mode

Choose an icon on the map, select your start and end locations and set the speed as desired. You then choose how many times you want to move between the selected location and you’ll be able to see the movement in real-time.

3. Multi-Spot Mode

This feature allows you to select multiple stops along a specified route. This is the right mode to choose if you want to cover long distances.

4. Joystick for Precision

Because simply dropping a pin on a map will not give you the perfect location, MockGo has incorporated the Joystick mode to further refine the location. With the joystick, you can easily move forward, reverse, left or right using the arrows on the screen or the W, A, S and D keys on the keyboard.

5. GPX File Support

GPX files store GPS data including the longitude, latitude, routes, tracks, geocaches and waypoints. They are often used in fitness devices and application designed to track a biking or running route.

With MockGo, you can easily import a GPX file into the program and follow a real-time route virtually, ideal for playing location-based games like Pokémon Go.

Pricing and Availability

There are four pricing plans with MockGo and all four include up to 5 iOS devices and one PC or Mac. A monthly license costs $9.95, a quarterly license costs $19.95, an annual license costs $39.95. Lifetime license comes as best value: $59.95.

For more information, please visit: https://www.foneazy.com/pricing/mockgo-iphone-gps-spoofer/

About Foneazy

Foneazy is focusing on the development of handy and effective tools to save your digital life and make using your phone as a doddle! With these tools, you can easily change the iOS GPS location, unlock the iPhone and solve so much more troubles when using your mobile device!

Learn more at: https://www.foneazy.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Foneazy-100220315641096

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxPACAtIsvp5HZx8Hdg-Gw

*VIDEO: https://youtu.be/XRzAFZLhjf4

Media Contact: Aria, at marketing@foneazy.com

News Source: Foneazy Studio