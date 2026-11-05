LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fonelora Inc. today announced the official release of Fonelora Android Unlocker, a desktop software solution designed to help users remove Android screen locks and bypass Google Factory Reset Protection (FRP). The software offers guided workflows for users locked out of their devices due to forgotten passwords or Google account verification after a factory reset.



Image caption: Fonelora Android Unlocker Helps Users Remove Android Screen Locks and Bypass Google FRP.

While Android security features protect personal data, they can also prevent legitimate owners from accessing their devices when credentials are forgotten or unavailable.

“We designed Fonelora Android Unlocker to make device unlocking simpler and more accessible,” said Frank Kong, CEO of Fonelora Inc. “Our goal is to help authorized users regain access to compatible Android devices through clear, guided steps.”

TWO CORE FEATURES FOR COMMON ANDROID LOCK ISSUES

Fonelora Android Unlocker combines two essential unlocking capabilities in one desktop application.

1 — Android Screen Unlock: Remove Different Types of Screen Locks

The Screen Unlocker feature helps users remove PINs, passwords, patterns, fingerprint locks, and face locks from supported Android phones and tablets.

Whether users have forgotten their passwords, entered incorrect PINs too many times, or cannot enter a passcode because of a damaged screen, the software provides step-by-step instructions to regain device access.

A standout advantage is its ability to unlock select Samsung Galaxy devices without erasing local data. Unlike a conventional factory reset, which typically removes locally stored information, this option allows eligible Samsung users to remove forgotten screen locks while preserving photos, messages, apps, and other personal files.

2 — Google FRP Bypass: Get Past Google Account Verification After a Factory Reset

Google Factory Reset Protection (FRP) is a security feature that may require users to verify a previously linked Google account after resetting an Android device.

Fonelora Android Unlocker includes a dedicated FRP Bypass feature to help authorized device owners address Google verification on supported Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, OPPO, and other compatible devices. Once the process is completed successfully, users can continue setting up their devices with their own Google accounts.

ADDITIONAL PRODUCT ADVANTAGES

Beyond its two core unlocking features, Fonelora Android Unlocker offers several advantages designed to simplify the Android unlocking experience:

Fast and Easy Unlocking: Follow a simple three-step process to unlock supported devices in as little as five minutes, without rooting or advanced technical skills.

Follow a simple three-step process to unlock supported devices in as little as five minutes, without rooting or advanced technical skills. Broad Device Compatibility: Supports over 6,000 Android phone and tablet models across 30+ brands, including compatible devices running Android 17.

Supports over 6,000 Android phone and tablet models across 30+ brands, including compatible devices running Android 17. Dedicated Technical Support: Get assistance with device connections, compatibility questions, and unlocking issues.

Fonelora Android Unlocker Product information: https://www.fonelora.com/android-unlocker/

SIMPLIFIED ANDROID UNLOCKING IN THREE STEPS

Fonelora Android Unlocker features an intuitive interface designed for users without advanced technical experience. The unlocking process follows three main steps:

Connect the Device: Launch Fonelora Android Unlocker on a Windows PC or Mac, select Screen Unlocker or FRP Bypass, and connect the Android device via USB. Confirm Device Information: Follow the instructions to identify or select the device brand and prepare the appropriate unlocking configuration. Complete the Unlocking Process: Follow the on-screen guidance to remove the screen lock or bypass Google FRP on a supported device.

The software does not require rooting the Android device and provides technical support for connection and compatibility questions. Unlocking results may vary depending on the device model, Android version, and lock type.

COMPATIBILITY AND PRICE

Fonelora Android Unlocker supports Android 6.0 and later, including Android 17 on compatible devices. It covers more than 6,000 Android phone and tablet models across 30+ brands, including Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, Huawei, and HONOR. Feature availability varies by device and Android version.

The software is available for Windows and macOS, with monthly, annual, and one-time purchase options. Windows plans start at $24.99 per month.

For more details on product features, compatibility, and pricing, please visit the official Fonelora website.

ABOUT FONELORA

Fonelora Inc. develops mobile software solutions designed to simplify everyday device management. Its product portfolio includes Fonelora Location Changer, Fonelora Go, and Fonelora Android Unlocker, covering GPS location management, location simulation, and mobile device unlocking for iOS and Android users.

Through intuitive software design and ongoing technical support, Fonelora aims to make mobile technology more accessible and convenient for users worldwide.

More information: https://www.fonelora.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FoneloraLocationChanger

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Image caption: Fonelora Android Unlocker Helps Users Remove Android Screen Locks and Bypass Google FRP.

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News Source: Fonelora