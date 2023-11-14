CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Foodiehall, the award-winning food hall in South Jersey, has just opened its newest restaurant. FH Steaks is now serving up cheesesteaks for dine-in, delivery, and take out.



Image Caption: Foodiehall Steaks.

The selection at FH Steaks features 100% USDA ribeye with house seasoning on freshly baked seeded rolls from Formica Bakery (the same bakery that supplies White House Subs of Atlantic City). Diners have the option to add Cooper Sharp, American, Provolone, or Whiz, along with toppings like fried onions, peppers, and mushrooms.

FH Steaks also offers a variety of cold beverages. Those include sodas from Jones, Boylan, and Dr. Brown’s, along with Jarritos and La Colombe canned coffees.

And because FH Steaks is part of Foodiehall, patrons can also place orders with any of the other Foodiehall restaurants, including:

Canting Wok & Noodle Bar

Criss Crust, serving up pizza

Dando Tacos

DaNick’s Craft Burgers

Fornire Italian Kitchen

Junior’s Doughnuts

Mac N Toastie, serving up grilled cheese and mac & cheese

S5 – Sylva Senat’s Soups Salads & Sandwiches

Simply Fowl, serving up chicken sandwiches

If one member of the family wants a cheesesteak, for example, and another is craving tacos, they can get both on one order with Foodiehall. Patrons can enjoy their meal at the Cherry Hill food hall, pick it up to go, or get it delivered in Cherry Hill, Haddonfield, Maple Shade, Marlton, Moorestown, Mount Laurel, Voorhees, and the surrounding areas.

For every meal ordered — whether at FH Steaks or any of the other Foodiehall restaurants — Foodiehall donates a meal to Feeding America through its Meal 4 Meal program.

To learn more about FH Steaks and Foodiehall, visit foodiehall.com.

To place an order online, visit https://foodiehall.menu/pickupdelivery.

Or to visit Foodiehall in person, head to 1931 Olney Avenue, Suite 200, in Cherry Hill.

