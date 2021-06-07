ATHENS, Ga., June 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® has been named a recipient of the 2021 Tearsheet Data Award for Best Data Aggregator/Fintech Partnership. FormFree was recognized for collaborating with financial data firm MX to improve its customer experience through the implementation of API and token-based connections that speed data retrieval and eliminate vexing multi-factor authentication pop-ups. Together, the companies succeeded in reducing the average aggregation time for FormFree connections by 89 percent.

FormFree automates lenders’ verification of loan applicants’ assets, income and employment. Since its founding in 2008, FormFree has helped lenders calculate, verify and quantify what consumers can afford for over $2 trillion in mortgage loans.

“FormFree is revolutionizing the credit landscape by capturing a holistic view of each consumer’s unique Financial DNA, a process that begins with the retrieval of consumer data from financial institutions and other authoritative sources,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “Through our partnership with MX, we are continually advancing our data connections in ways that benefit both lenders and consumers, and we are honored to be recognized by Tearsheet for this important work.”

The Tearsheet Data Awards identify and celebrate the best work in financial data, ecosystems and alternative data. A panel of industry expert judges evaluated entries in eight categories based on criteria including creativity, innovative thinking, customer value and results.

“We received dozens of entries from some of the best companies in the industry,” Tearsheet said in a written statement. “It was very hard to choose single winners from so many qualified submissions.”

Winners of the 2021 Data Awards were announced May 27 at Tearsheet’s DataDay Conference, an event exploring the challenges and opportunities data aggregators, banks, payment firms and fintechs face as they work to build the rich financial data ecosystems that underpin the modern financial experience. View a complete list of winners here.

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people’s true ability to pay (ATP®). To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey®.

