ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced it has entered into an agreement with Lenders One®, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers and service providers, to offer its product set to the Lenders One Mortgage Cooperative. Through the relationship, FormFree will offer Lenders One members access to automated borrower verification tools that enhance the customer experience and optimize lender business operations.

A national mortgage cooperative, Lenders One serves more than 240 banks, credit unions and independent mortgage bankers. Lenders One provides its members with special access to a network of premier mortgage technology, service vendors and solutions. Through its relationship with FormFree, Lenders One members may now enjoy special access to AccountChek 3n1, the award-winning digital asset, income and employment reporting service.

“We are pleased to offer Lenders One members improved origination efficiency and reduced per-loan costs with special access to AccountChek 3n1’s combined VOA and VOIE reporting,” said FormFree CEO Brent Chandler. “With consumer-permissioned access to direct source account data, 3n1 offers borrowers a modern, simplistic lending experience while significantly reducing the risk of fraud for lenders.”

“We are excited to add FormFree to our Reseller platform,” said Lenders One President Justin Demola, CMB. “Our team at Lenders One seeks out solutions to bolster members’ business and create everyday efficiencies and cost savings. FormFree will add tremendous value to our strong platform.”

About FormFree®

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people’s true ability to pay (ATP®). To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey®. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

About Lenders One® Cooperative

Lenders One (LendersOne.com) was established in 2000 as a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions, correspondent lenders and suppliers of mortgage products and services. Participants on the Lenders One platform originated approximately $730 billion of mortgages during 2020, collectively ranking as one of the largest retail mortgage entities in the U.S. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

News Source: FormFree