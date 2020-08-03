ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® Head of Vendor Management and Compliance Katie King has been recognized by HousingWire (HW) as a 2020 Woman of Influence. In its tenth year, the Women of Influence awards program honors 100 women who are “shaping and propelling the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries forward.”



King was recognized for her contributions to the housing economy during the 2008 housing market crash and for her role at FormFree, where she oversees all matters relating to compliance, audits, vendor management and enterprise risk. A 20-year veteran of the housing and finance industries, King earned her compliance and government relations bona fides as a senior leader at such organizations as Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE: BKI), Citizen’s Bank (NYSE: CFG) and SunTrust Bank (now Truist, NYSE: TFC). As Director of Business Development and Client Relations at Hope LoanPort, King deployed the nation’s first consumer-direct portal, which helped 750,000 distressed homeowners access the National Mortgage Settlement.

“Katie’s experience has positioned FormFree to excel even in the midst of a public health pandemic,” said FormFree CEO Brent Chandler. “Her swift efforts have been instrumental in helping our partners understand that we need to urgently advance industry acceptance of direct-source borrower data to streamline processes, improve security and decrease costs for lenders, servicers, investors and — most importantly — borrowers.”

“This year’s Women of Influence represent leaders who have faced some of the most unprecedented challenges the housing industry has seen in years,” said HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez. “Their strength set an example of leadership that impacted not just their teams or companies but the industry overall. This was one of the most competitive years we have ever seen for the award.”

About FormFree:

FormFree is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek and Passport are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower’s financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey™. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

