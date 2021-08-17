ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced it has ranked 1,444 on the 2021 Inc. 5000. This annual list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment: its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

FormFree has pioneered the effort to modernize and democratize credit decisioning with its AccountChek® and Passport™ products used by millions of consumers and thousands of lenders, including more than 60% of the industry’s top-50 lenders. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience that reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey®.

“Our products have enhanced the lending experience for all parties. It’s our mission to make the borrowing process simple and accurate,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “All of us at FormFree are elated to be included on the Inc. 5000 list and even more determined to continue to take the hassle out of financial verification.”

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Among the Inc. 5000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Combined, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. The complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About FormFree®

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people’s true ability to pay (ATP®). To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey®. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

