ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 4, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® has partnered with serial entrepreneur Kevin Harrington of “Shark Tank” fame to promote Passport®, a free service that makes it easy for consumers to quantify their borrowing power and share their verified assets, employment, annual and residual income and rent payment history with their preferred lender in just minutes from any web-enabled device.



Image Caption: Entrepreneur Kevin Harrington.

Passport’s comprehensive and streamlined approach to verifying borrowers’ ability to pay significantly lowers lenders’ operational costs, reduces fraud risk and speeds loans along — all while putting borrowers in control of their data and opening up financial inclusivity to the historically underserved.

Harrington’s team will support FormFree’s October 20 launch of Passport with advisory and marketing services, including the engagement of financial advisors, real estate agents and social media influencers in sharing the service with consumers who are ready to use their credit to achieve financial goals such as consolidating debts or financing the purchase of an automobile or home.

Brent Chandler, founder and CEO of FormFree, pioneered digital asset verification with the 2009 launch of AccountChek®, a service that was used by more than 3,500 mortgage lenders to verify more than $4 trillion in borrower assets before its strategic divestiture to Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) subsidiary Informative Research in March 2023. With the consumer debut of Passport, Chandler aims to transform the lending industry once again with technology that leapfrogs current financing barriers.

“Kevin [Harrington] is a masterful communicator. Together we’re reshaping credit access with Passport by giving consumers direct control over their data for the first time,” said Chandler. “As we initiate this transformative shift in lending, our focus on low income and minority buyers is unwavering. They are at the heart of this change and stand to reap significant benefits.”

“Having to gather and provide dozens of documents just to understand their own borrowing capacity deters countless consumers from applying for financing — and it’s a hurdle they have to clear again and again if they want to apply with several lenders and compare offers,” added Harrington. “Passport makes it practical for consumers to share their always up-to-date financial data with a marketplace of lenders all at once and consider multiple, competitive offers.”

Chandler and Harrington will appear together at the Mortgage Bankers Association Annual Convention and Expo in Philadelphia next week to introduce Passport to mortgage industry participants and preview the FormFree Exchange (FFX), the online marketplace where lenders compete for the business of Passport users.

“This idea is something we’ve been working on for a while now,” said Chandler. “There is already a lot of excitement about how FFX would speed and simplify customer acquisition and help buyers get the best financial products for their needs.”

FormFree empowers consumers to understand their ability to pay and share it with lenders like never before. Using FormFree’s Passport® app, consumers can verify all the core financial data required by loan underwriters — including identity, assets, income, employment credit history and cash-flow data — in seconds. Once consumers are ready to transact, they can anonymously share their verified data on the FormFree Exchange (FFX) and receive immediate offers from a marketplace of lenders who fully understand their ability to pay, residual income and eligibility for down payment assistance and inclusive lending programs.

Harrington is world renowned as the inventor of the infomercial, pioneer of the “As Seen on TV” brand and one of the original “sharks” on the hit ABC show “Shark Tank.” He has launched more than 20 businesses that have each grown sales in excess of $100 million as part of a career that has introduced 1,000+ products generating over $6 billion in global sales. His business experience spans the globe, including opening distribution outlets in over 100 countries. https://kevinharrington.tv/.

