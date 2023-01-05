ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 5, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced that its founder and CEO Brent Chandler was featured in National Mortgage Professional’s list of 2023 Industry Titans. The inaugural Industry Titans awards program recognized 24 of the most notable leaders in mortgage lending.



Photo Caption: FormFree CEO Brent Chandler.

Chandler was honored for his numerous achievements in the housing finance ecosystem, including being the first to bring electronic asset verification to mortgage lending with FormFree’s pioneering product, AccountChek®. Using consumers’ direct-source bank data, AccountChek combines verification of a loan applicant’s assets, income, employment and rent payment history into one paperless step. It then automatically delivers findings to financial institutions in a single, underwriter-friendly report.

Chandler broke new ground again with the October 2022 release of FormFree’s Residual Income Knowledge Index™ (RIKI™). With rules-based alternative credit algorithms, RIKI measures consumers’ ability to pay (ATP®) for a loan based on their monthly income and spending, opening the credit box for the 53 million American consumers without a credit score and 100 million renters who receive no credit for their monthly rent payments.

“For more than a decade, our incredible team at FormFree has focused on developing solutions to reduce long-standing biases in credit decisioning and help expand access to sustainable credit for historically underserved communities,” said Chandler. “I’m humbled that this passion has earned me recognition among some of the most influential leaders in the mortgage industry.”

The 2023 Industry Titans are featured in the January 2023 issue of National Mortgage Professional magazine. Winners’ profiles can also be viewed online at https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/meet-nmp-2023-titans-industry.

About FormFree®

As the industry’s go-to provider for direct-source VOA and VOI/E data, FormFree helps lenders understand credit risk like never before. Our patented AccountChek® and Passport® products open doors to more inclusive credit decisioning by revealing each customer’s true ability to pay (ATP®). We have completed over $4 trillion in loan verifications that help lenders lower operating costs while improving the borrower experience.

For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

